Elon Musk Uses AI to Expose Government Waste and Shocking Spending

Elon Musk’s latest initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been uncovering massive amounts of questionable federal spending, revealing just how much taxpayer money is being funneled into projects that many Americans would find hard to justify. From $1.5 million allocated for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” efforts in Serbia to a $20 million plan to establish a “Sesame Street” in Iraq, the wasteful spending appears to have no limits.

One of the most controversial findings so far involves funding for research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology—raising fresh concerns about U.S. tax dollars supporting overseas projects with little accountability. Other expenditures include pottery classes in Morocco, adding to a growing list of seemingly unnecessary federal outlays.

Musk’s team is moving at an unprecedented pace, managing to unearth government waste within weeks of the new administration taking office. The key to their efficiency? Artificial intelligence. Reports indicate that DOGE has been feeding vast amounts of data from agencies like the Department of Education into AI-powered analytics tools, allowing them to identify spending inefficiencies in real time.

According to sources, the team is using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service to analyze every federal dollar spent—from contracts and grants to government travel expenses. Lower-level agency employees were reportedly directed to grant Musk’s team access to this sensitive financial data, ensuring a deep dive into how taxpayer money is being used—or misused.

As more revelations emerge, the findings are sparking debate over how the government has been handling federal funds and whether AI-driven oversight will lead to lasting reform. With Musk at the helm, the push to cut wasteful spending appears to be just getting started.