Trump Pushes for Historic Middle-Class Tax Cuts in Budget Negotiations

President Donald Trump is calling for what he describes as the “largest tax cuts in history” aimed at benefiting middle-class Americans, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announcement came Thursday as Trump met with congressional leaders at the White House to negotiate tax reforms as part of an upcoming budget reconciliation bill.

Trump’s push for tax relief builds on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was passed during his first term. Many of those tax cuts are set to expire next year, and the president has made it clear that he wants them made permanent. However, some congressional Republicans are considering a five-year extension as a way to lower the bill’s projected costs when it is evaluated by the Congressional Budget Office, which typically scores legislation based on a 10-year window.

Trump spells out tax plan for House GOP leaders in White House meeting https://t.co/YWuzmNiY4T — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 6, 2025

When asked if Trump would accept a bill that only includes a temporary extension of the cuts, Leavitt did not provide a direct answer. Instead, she emphasized that the president has a range of tax-related priorities he wants to see included in the final legislation.

As budget negotiations continue, the fight over tax policy is expected to be a central issue. While Republicans argue that extending and expanding tax cuts will stimulate economic growth, Democrats are likely to push back over concerns about the impact on federal revenue. Trump’s firm stance on tax reductions suggests that the coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping the next phase of U.S. tax policy.