FEMA Paid $59 Million for Illegal Migrants to Stay in NYC Luxury Hotels, Watchdog Finds

A newly uncovered $59 million payment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to house illegal migrants in luxury hotels in New York City is raising alarm bells among government watchdogs and lawmakers. The revelation, announced Monday by Elon Musk, comes despite repeated claims from the Biden administration that FEMA funds were not being used for such purposes.

Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative to investigate waste and fraud, revealed the payment in a statement on X, saying it was in direct violation of federal law. “Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” he stated. “That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals!”

The timing of this discovery is particularly notable, as Republicans had previously warned that FEMA lacked the necessary funds to support hurricane victims in North Carolina. However, the Biden administration dismissed those concerns, with Homeland Security officials insisting FEMA had ample resources to fund disaster relief and the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which the administration authorized in late 2022 to address the migrant crisis.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had categorically denied that FEMA was using taxpayer dollars to house illegal migrants, calling the claims “just categorically false.” But the newly uncovered payment tells a different story.

Now, Musk and the DOGE team are demanding that the government recover the misallocated funds. “A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds,” Musk declared.

As border crossings surge and illegal immigration remains a pressing national issue, the discovery of FEMA funding being used for luxury accommodations in one of the most expensive cities in the country is likely to intensify political scrutiny. With watchdog groups and lawmakers demanding accountability, the Biden administration may soon have to explain how taxpayer dollars meant for disaster relief ended up paying for high-end hotel stays for illegal migrants.