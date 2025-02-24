Trump Names Dan Bongino Deputy FBI Director in Major Law Enforcement Shakeup

President Donald Trump has announced that former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator Dan Bongino will serve as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), marking a significant shift in the agency’s leadership.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Bongino’s deep law enforcement experience and unwavering commitment to the country. Calling him a “highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service,” Trump highlighted Bongino’s decorated career, which includes serving in the NYPD, earning multiple advanced degrees, and rising to become one of the most influential conservative voices in the media.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice!” Trump wrote. “Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.”

Bongino’s appointment comes just days after Trump’s pick for FBI Director, Kash Patel, was officially sworn in. Patel, known for his work in national security and close ties to Trump’s administration, has long been an advocate for FBI reform. Trump signaled that with Bongino and newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi at the helm, his administration would restore “Fairness, Justice, Law and Order” across the country.

Bongino’s selection is already sending shockwaves through Washington, as he has been one of the most vocal critics of the agency’s handling of past investigations into Trump. His appointment signals a clear break from the bureaucratic status quo, as he has repeatedly called for greater transparency and accountability within federal law enforcement.

A former NYPD officer, Bongino later joined the Secret Service, serving in protective detail for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He holds a Master’s Degree in Psychology from CUNY and an MBA from Penn State. Most recently, he has built a massive following as a podcast host and political commentator, a role he is reportedly stepping away from to take on this new position.

With Patel leading the FBI and Bongino serving as his deputy, Trump’s law enforcement agenda is taking shape rapidly. The move underscores the administration’s push to reshape the country’s intelligence and security agencies, ensuring they prioritize law and order over political influence.