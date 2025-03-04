Border Crisis Takes a Historic Turn as Trump’s Tough Policies Drastically Cut Illegal Crossings

Illegal immigration to the United States has plummeted to historic lows in February, with new data from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks showing an unprecedented 94% decrease in illegal crossings compared to the same month last year. This dramatic shift comes just weeks after President Donald Trump’s return to office, signaling a decisive change in border security enforcement.

Chief Banks posted on X that the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended just 8,326 illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last month—marking the lowest number ever recorded. The impact of Trump’s renewed immigration policies has been immediate, with crossings dropping by 82% from December, the last full month of the Biden administration.

Effective Policies, REAL results! February proved our combined efforts in securing the border WORK. USBP apprehended 8,326 illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border, making it the lowest month in recorded history.

This decline follows large-scale immigration enforcement efforts, aggressive deportation operations, and the closure of multiple non-government migrant shelters that previously funneled taxpayer funds into programs supporting illegal entry. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had been funding these shelters under the previous administration, but that funding has been eliminated under Trump’s leadership.

In late January, just days after Trump’s inauguration, two shelters in Pima County, Arizona, shut their doors. In February, a major migrant resource center in San Antonio, Texas, also ceased operations. This facility, operated through a partnership with Catholic Charities and the City of San Antonio, had been instrumental in relocating migrants deeper into the U.S.

The administration has also taken bold steps to deter illegal crossings, including using military resources to deport migrants. February saw the first military transport of illegal immigrants to the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, where the facility is now being expanded to accommodate up to 30,000 detainees.

A striking trend has emerged as a result of these strict policies—reverse migration. Many migrants, realizing they have little chance of gaining entry under Trump’s enforcement-first approach, are abandoning their journeys and returning home. Reports indicate that some are even paying smugglers to ferry them by boat around the treacherous Darien Gap jungle, opting for a difficult return trip rather than facing arrest at the U.S. border.

The effects of Trump’s border crackdown are visible across the entire immigration pipeline. By mid-February, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported daily border apprehensions had fallen below 200 for the first time in decades. By February 22, that number dropped even further to 185.

Historical data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirms the significance of these numbers. The previous record low for border crossings was in April 2017, during Trump’s first term, when 11,127 migrants were arrested. February’s total of just 8,326 represents the lowest figure on record since CBP began keeping consistent data in 2000.

With additional resources now being deployed, including 3,000 active-duty military personnel and an armored Stryker brigade, the Trump administration has made it clear that border security is a top priority. Supporters argue that this approach is already proving successful, as the data suggests a deterrent effect taking hold among would-be migrants.

As the Biden-era policies are swiftly reversed, the numbers paint a clear picture—Trump’s firm stance on immigration enforcement is achieving what many had called impossible. With crossings at an all-time low, the administration’s strategy appears to be reshaping America’s border security in real time.