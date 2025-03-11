Rubio Slashes USAID Programs—Now Staffers Are Destroying Documents

After Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the cancellation of 83% of USAID programs, a bombshell memo has surfaced directing remaining staff to destroy classified documents—raising serious concerns about what the agency was hiding.

Sec Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete with 83% gone, remainder now falling under State Dept https://t.co/smlGktyFMc — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2025

Rubio’s decision to axe 5,200 USAID contracts came after a six-week review, revealing that billions of taxpayer dollars had been wasted or even harmed U.S. national interests. The remaining 1,000 programs will now be handled more efficiently under the State Department, marking one of the most significant deep-state shakeups in recent history.

But instead of transparency, USAID staffers have been ordered to shred classified safes and personnel files inside their former headquarters at the Ronald Reagan Building. According to an email obtained by Politico, employees were told: “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break.”

Legal experts warn that destroying classified federal records is illegal, citing the Federal Records Act, yet the agency has given no explanation for the sudden mass purge. With Customs and Border Protection set to take over the building, it appears that USAID is scrambling to cover its tracks before the office is handed over.

Rubio’s bold move to eliminate wasteful spending is a win for taxpayers, but this rushed document destruction suggests that USAID’s problems ran deeper than just inefficiency. The question now: What was in those files that needed to disappear so quickly?