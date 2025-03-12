Biden’s Open Border: Hezbollah Terrorist Caught and Released Into U.S.

Under President Joe Biden’s watch, a Hezbollah terrorist was caught illegally entering the U.S.—only to be released into the country before authorities finally decided to deport him a year later.

Basel Bassel Ebbadi, a 22-year-old from Lebanon, was apprehended by Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on March 9, 2024. Shockingly, despite admitting he was trained by the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah to build bombs and carry out jihad, he was released into the country instead of being detained.

Ebbadi later told investigators he planned to travel to New York to build a bomb. He acknowledged his past training was centered on “killing people that were not Muslim” but claimed he wanted out of the group—though even he admitted that “once you’re in, you can never get out.”

This case highlights the dangerous consequences of Biden’s border policies, which have allowed criminals and potential terrorists to slip into the country. If not for a later intervention, Ebbadi could have easily carried out an attack. With border security in crisis, this is yet another reminder that weak enforcement puts American lives at risk.