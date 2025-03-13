NEWS POLITICS

Trump Adviser Exposes Biden’s ‘Fake’ Oval Office Setup

ByJustin Sanchez

Mar 13, 2025

A top adviser to President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, has called out President Joe Biden for using a staged Oval Office—a setup that looks more like a Hollywood studio than the White House. In a recent video, Habba highlighted the teleprompter and miniature desk Biden reportedly uses, fueling speculation about his reliance on scripted speeches.

Critics on social media were quick to react, pointing out how Biden’s staged environment further proves the carefully controlled nature of his presidency. “The whole setup looks like a Hollywood studio,” users commented, raising questions about why a sitting president would need a replica office to deliver addresses to the nation.

This revelation adds to growing concerns about Biden’s transparency and leadership, as Americans continue to witness scripted performances instead of real governance. Meanwhile, Trump’s leadership remains strong and direct—no fake setups required.

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.