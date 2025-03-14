Biden’s FAA Caught in Scandal—DEI Activist Leaks Exam Answers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced a federal investigation into hiring corruption at the FAA, after a DEI activist was caught on voicemail promising to leak exam answers to air traffic controller candidates.

All DEI hires at the FAA put on notice by Sean Duffy after bombshell leaked audio https://t.co/nsPFe0KG3e — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 13, 2025

The revelation raises serious concerns about the integrity of FAA hiring practices, particularly when it comes to prioritizing diversity initiatives over safety and merit. Air traffic controllers hold one of the most critical jobs in the nation, responsible for preventing mid-air collisions and ensuring safe travel for millions of Americans every day.

This scandal proves that Biden’s obsession with DEI policies has jeopardized public safety, potentially putting unqualified candidates in control of the skies. Rather than focusing on the best and brightest, the administration’s woke hiring agenda has now led to cheating scandals and potentially disastrous consequences for aviation safety.

Duffy’s investigation is a step in the right direction, but the bigger question remains—how many unqualified air traffic controllers have already been hired through this corrupt process?