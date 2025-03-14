Trump Administration Cracks Down on Obamacare Fraud and Waste

The Trump administration is taking bold action to rein in wasteful government spending by restoring key policies aimed at curbing fraud, eliminating taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, and enforcing stricter verification requirements in the Obamacare Exchanges.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed a new rule that would reverse Biden-era policies, reinstating Trump’s first-term reforms while tackling new challenges that have emerged under the current system. The most significant change? Ending Exchange coverage for DACA recipients, reversing Biden’s decision to provide taxpayer-subsidized healthcare to illegal immigrants.

Republican attorneys general have already successfully blocked Biden’s DACA healthcare expansion in several states, and if Trump’s rule is finalized, it will put an end to the legal chaos and taxpayer-funded handouts for non-citizens once and for all.

The proposal also focuses on stopping fraudulent subsidy claims, as studies suggest many enrollees misrepresent their income to qualify for larger government handouts. Trump’s plan would enforce strict income verification, ensuring subsidies are based on actual income, not manipulated projections, and requiring individuals to pay back any excess benefits received.

Additionally, Trump is closing loopholes in special enrollment periods, preventing individuals from waiting until they get sick to sign up for coverage—a strategy that raises costs for responsible Americans who consistently pay into the system. The administration will also shorten the open enrollment period by one month to further discourage abuse.

With government spending at record highs, Trump’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, fraud prevention, and ending illegal immigrant handouts is a welcome change for American taxpayers.