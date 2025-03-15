Elon Musk Exposes Biden’s Billion-Dollar NGO Scam—Trump Admin Shuts It Down

Elon Musk is calling out one of the biggest fraud schemes in the world—the Biden administration’s shady use of government-funded NGOs to funnel taxpayer money with zero oversight. In a recent interview with Larry Kudlow, Musk blasted the practice, calling it a “gigantic fraud loophole” that allows the government to hide how taxpayer dollars are really being spent.

Under Biden, this scheme became standard practice, with agencies like USAID serving as a cash pipeline for questionable operations. But under President Trump’s return to the White House, that gravy train is over. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has shut down 83% of USAID programs, eliminating 5,200 contracts that were wasting billions and, in some cases, actively harming U.S. national interests.

This deep-state cash grab was nothing more than a way for Biden’s bureaucrats to launder taxpayer money through third-party organizations, avoiding accountability while funding their own ideological agendas. Now, with Trump back in charge, the era of reckless NGO spending is coming to an end—proving once again that America First policies mean rooting out corruption at every level.