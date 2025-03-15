Rosie O’Donnell has officially left America, choosing to settle in Ireland after years of bashing former President Donald Trump and conservative values. In a recent TikTok video, O’Donnell admitted she moved in January, citing political reasons for her decision.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she claimed, despite the fact that the U.S. guarantees equal rights for all under the Constitution.

Rosie O’Donnell confirms she moved to Ireland after Trump election: ‘Protect your sanity’ https://t.co/DCXT3jsizT pic.twitter.com/mJjzlwXe20 — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2025

O’Donnell, who has made a career out of her public feud with Trump, praised Ireland for being “loving, kind, and welcoming” while implying that America is not. Her comments reflect the same left-wing rhetoric that has driven many in Hollywood to embrace radical politics over reality.

Trump supporters remember her long history of inflammatory statements, including her infamous feud with Trump himself. When Megyn Kelly confronted Trump during a debate about his past criticisms of women, he responded with his now-iconic line: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Despite her departure, America remains the land of opportunity and freedom—something that even O’Donnell may come to realize once reality sets in. While she enjoys life abroad, the country she left behind continues to thrive under strong leadership, proving once again that when given the choice between facts and feelings, the left will always choose the latter.