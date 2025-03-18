Elon Musk Pushes DOGE Employees to 120-Hour Workweeks to Crush Bureaucratic Gridlock

Elon Musk has revealed that employees at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are working an intense 120-hour workweek, leaving little room for rest as they race to dismantle bloated bureaucracy and inefficiency.

“Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week,” Musk stated. “That is why they are losing so fast.”

With only 168 hours in a week, this grueling schedule leaves employees with less than seven hours of sleep per night—a level of dedication that far exceeds typical government work standards. While research warns against working beyond 55 hours per week, Musk’s vision for rapid reform and results-driven governance demands an unparalleled level of commitment.

Whether this unrelenting pace is sustainable remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Musk and his team are determined to outwork and outmaneuver the slow-moving bureaucracy that has held back progress for decades.