NASA Astronauts Return After 286 Days Stranded in Space

After an astonishing 286 days stuck in space, two NASA astronauts have finally made it home, reuniting with their families in an emotional celebration.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, carrying Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, successfully splashed down off the Gulf Coast of Florida near Tallahassee just before 6 p.m. ET. Their return marks the end of a long and unexpected delay that left them orbiting Earth far longer than planned.

Recovery crews were on-site immediately, conducting safety checks for toxic propellant near the capsule’s thrusters before retrieving the astronauts. The moment was met with joy and relief, as loved ones eagerly awaited their return.

After nearly a year in space, these astronauts are now back on solid ground—proving once again the resilience of American spaceflight and the incredible capabilities of SpaceX and NASA working together.