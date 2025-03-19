Trump Secures Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War After Call with Putin

President Donald Trump has once again proven his unmatched diplomatic strength, announcing that after a nearly two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders have agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia—a major step toward ending the devastating conflict.

“My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one,” Trump posted on TruthSocial. “We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump reminded the world that this war would have never started if he had remained president, and now he is stepping in to bring peace where Biden failed. He also noted that both Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy want the war to end, and negotiations are now moving at full speed to finalize a peace deal.

In response, the GOP-led House Foreign Affairs Committee praised Trump’s success, emphasizing that he not only pushed Putin toward a ceasefire but also ensured that Iran is not in a position to threaten Israel—another major foreign policy win that Biden failed to deliver.

With Trump back in the White House, the world is already seeing a return to strong leadership, peace through strength, and America First diplomacy.