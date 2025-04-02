Trump Warns Iran: ‘Make a Deal—or Face Bombing Like Never Before’

President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning that if they continue to reject negotiations over their nuclear program, the consequences will be devastating.

In a Sunday phone interview with NBC News, Trump didn’t mince words: “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing—the likes of which they have never seen before.”

The warning comes as Iran once again refused talks with the United States, continuing a pattern of defiance that Trump says will no longer be tolerated. He also floated the possibility of “secondary tariffs,” a strategy he successfully used during his first term to squeeze rogue regimes economically.

Trump followed up with a stern Oval Office warning on Friday, saying the mullahs would be wise to take his demands seriously—a sharp contrast to Biden’s passive approach to the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism.

As tensions rise, Trump is making one thing crystal clear: America will not tolerate nuclear games from Tehran, and the time to strike a deal is now—before the consequences come raining down.