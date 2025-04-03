Trump Unfazed as Judges Try to Derail His Overhaul: ‘The System Is Fighting Back’

As federal judges issue rulings to block or reverse key elements of President Trump’s aggressive government reform agenda, supporters are calling it what it is: blatant obstruction from a system desperate to protect itself.

From reinstating thousands of fired bureaucrats, to forcing billions in taxpayer dollars back into questionable USAID projects, to even ordering the return of deported foreign criminals, activist judges are working overtime to undermine the will of the voters.

But Trump isn’t surprised—and he’s not backing down. These judges, many politically appointed, are embedded in the same entrenched bureaucracy Trump was elected to dismantle. And the American people see it.

Polls show that two-thirds of Americans believe the system is broken, yet the Left offers no real fix—just buzzwords like “systemic racism” and “systemic injustice.” For years, they preached about what’s wrong with America while doing nothing for the millions of citizens—of all races and backgrounds—struggling to succeed.

Trump promised to fix the system. The system is now fighting back. And that tells you everything you need to know about who’s afraid of real change.