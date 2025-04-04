Trump Appoints Sara Carter as Director of National Drug Control Policy

President Donald Trump has appointed Sara Carter as the new Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a pivotal role in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the U.S.

It is truly an honor to serve President Donald J. Trump and be part of an administration committed to putting America first. I pledge to work tirelessly every day to identify the challenges we face and find the solutions that will Make America Safe Again, freeing us from the grip… pic.twitter.com/FDEB63yTXJ — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 29, 2025

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, signaling his continued commitment to tackling the nation’s drug crisis with strong leadership.

Carter, a renowned investigative journalist known for her coverage of national security and law enforcement, brings a wealth of experience to the position and is expected to play a key role in reshaping U.S. drug policy.

With this appointment, Trump is positioning Carter at the forefront of the government’s efforts to address drug addiction, enforcement, and prevention—continuing his tough stance on tackling illegal drug trade.