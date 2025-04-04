HEALTH AND WELLNESS NEWS POLITICS

Trump Appoints Sara Carter as Director of National Drug Control Policy

ByJustin Sanchez

Apr 4, 2025

President Donald Trump has appointed Sara Carter as the new Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a pivotal role in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the U.S.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, signaling his continued commitment to tackling the nation’s drug crisis with strong leadership.

Carter, a renowned investigative journalist known for her coverage of national security and law enforcement, brings a wealth of experience to the position and is expected to play a key role in reshaping U.S. drug policy.

With this appointment, Trump is positioning Carter at the forefront of the government’s efforts to address drug addiction, enforcement, and prevention—continuing his tough stance on tackling illegal drug trade.

By Justin Sanchez

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.