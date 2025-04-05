RFK Jr. Reportedly Planning to Ban Big Pharma TV Ads—Media Could Collapse, Says Liz Wheeler

According to multiple reports, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to push for a nationwide ban on pharmaceutical advertisements on television—a move that could trigger what some are calling a massive societal shift.

RFK Jr. has long criticized Big Pharma’s influence on public health and media, and if successful, this ban would make the U.S. align with most other nations that don’t allow direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ads.

Political commentator Liz Wheeler warned that two major consequences would follow:

First, corporate media would take a direct hit. “Mainstream media is just a fake business,” Wheeler said, claiming it is artificially sustained by Big Pharma ad dollars, not actual viewer demand or ROI. These ad buys, she argues, are used not just for promotion, but to suppress negative reporting about the pharmaceutical industry.

Without those billions in advertising, networks could lose their financial foundation, forcing mass layoffs, anchor firings, and even full shutdowns.

Second, the media might finally report the truth. With the gravy train cut off, Wheeler says the public could start seeing real investigative reporting on pharmaceutical corruption, vaccine safety, and the complicity of major medical associations and regulatory agencies like the CDC, FDA, and AMA.

“It was a money laundering scheme all along to keep reporters silent about the abuses coming out of pharma,” Wheeler claimed.

If RFK Jr. follows through with this policy, it could expose the cozy relationship between Big Pharma and corporate media, and open the floodgates to reporting that’s long been suppressed.