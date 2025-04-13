Trump Attends UFC 314 in Miami with Musk, Gabbard, and Rogan — Jokes Dana White Would Win the Main Event

President Donald Trump made a high-profile appearance at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025, shaking hands with Joe Rogan and sharing laughs with top administration officials and close allies at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Among the prominent figures in attendance were FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top Trump adviser Elon Musk, who brought along his son X.

The main event kicked off at 10 p.m. ET, featuring two marquee matchups: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes in the featherweight division, and Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett in the lightweight division.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One just before landing, Trump joked that UFC President Dana White, a longtime friend and political ally, would win the main event if he stepped into the Octagon—despite not being on the fight card.

The event highlighted Trump’s enduring connection with American sports culture, as well as his ability to bring together key figures from politics, media, tech, and entertainment in a single arena.