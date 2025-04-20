Social Security Administration Joins Trump’s Deportation Push, Targets Paroled Migrants with SSNs

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is now playing a direct role in President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement agenda, becoming the latest federal agency to assist in his whole-of-government deportation strategy.

The SSA is actively reviewing hundreds of thousands of migrants who were granted temporary parole status during the Biden administration, a designation that allowed those individuals to receive Social Security numbers and gain legal employment in the U.S. Under President Trump, those cases are being reexamined to determine who no longer qualifies to remain in the country.

“This is the Trump administration using every tool it has in its toolbox to crack down on illegal immigration,” said Tom Jones, executive director of the American Accountability Foundation, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The move highlights Trump’s commitment to his 2024 campaign promise to restore border integrity and revoke benefits granted through Biden-era executive actions. Migrants who received work authorization through the parole program may now find themselves under review for removal if they don’t meet the strict legal standards set by Trump’s DHS.

Critics claim the measure could face legal pushback, especially from immigrant advocacy groups, while supporters see it as a necessary rollback of unlawful leniency that handed out federal privileges to non-citizens without permanent status.

Trump’s message is clear: no agency is exempt, and every part of the federal government will be aligned in enforcing immigration law and protecting taxpayer-funded programs.