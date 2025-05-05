As Americans across the country prepare to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tacos, tequila, and cold cervezas, many might not realize they owe a big gracias to President Donald Trump — not just for the festivities, but for the fact that their celebrations aren’t costing even more.

While Bidenflation continues to squeeze American families at the checkout line, one major price shock was avoided this week thanks to Trump’s decision to stand by his signature trade achievement: the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Early in his second term, the administration floated a possible 25% tariff on Mexican imports. But in a strategic decision, Trump preserved the USMCA terms, sparing Americans from soaring prices on key imports from Mexico — including tomatoes, onions, beer, avocados, and of course, tequila.

Mexico remains America’s top supplier for all these products, and under the USMCA, trade flows have remained steady, allowing millions of Americans to enjoy their favorite Mexican-made goods without tariff penalties. It’s a powerful reminder that the Trump administration doesn’t just know how to play hardball — it knows when to bank the win.

Modelo, a Mexican beer, has been America’s top-selling brew since 2023, with Corona Extra in the top five as well. Without the USMCA in place, fans of these imports could have seen prices spike just ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Trump’s pro-growth, America-first policies — when combined with smart trade strategy — are showing how you can support domestic industries and give consumers relief.

Not everything was spared. Some limes, for instance, were hit with a 10% tariff under new import restrictions affecting Peruvian goods after “Liberation Day.” That means your margarita might sting a little more at the bar. But even that is part of a larger strategy: to reshore production and shift reliance away from unfriendly or volatile trade partners. In the long term, the goal is to grow more of what we consume right here in the U.S.

Trump’s balancing act — putting America first without punishing consumers unnecessarily — is a masterclass in economic leadership. Critics who once mocked USMCA as a rebranded NAFTA are now witnessing its value in action. And with Vice President JD Vance and free trade conservatives like Marco Rubio in key roles, the administration is proving that you can be tough on trade without wrecking your weekend plans.

As America toasts to Cinco de Mayo, the message is clear: without Trump’s steady hand and policy vision, your celebration would’ve cost a whole lot more.