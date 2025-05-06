TRUMP’S HISTORIC PLAN TO PHASE OUT FEDERAL INCOME TAX TAKES SHAPE

President Donald Trump is making good on a bold economic vision that’s already shaking the foundations of Washington and beyond: eliminating the federal income tax for working Americans. With tariffs now central to funding the federal budget, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) slashing waste, the path is clearer than ever for a total overhaul of America’s tax code — and a return to its original fiscal roots.

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared, “When the tariffs kick in, income taxes for many people will be reduced significantly – maybe even eliminated altogether.” The focus? Relief for the middle class, and a restructured federal system that prioritizes productivity over bloated bureaucracy. The message is resonating — with millions of Americans already seeing an annual savings of roughly $1,000 per household under the new DOGE reforms.

Tariffs are currently generating between $100 and $200 billion annually, according to budget projections. That may sound ambitious, but history backs up Trump’s approach. Before 1913, tariffs and excise taxes were America’s primary source of federal revenue. That system kept spending low, capped federal power, and coincided with one of the most innovative, high-growth eras in U.S. history. Trump’s strategy is not just fiscal policy — it’s a return to constitutional fundamentals.

But to make income tax relief permanent, spending cuts are essential — and Trump’s administration is already ahead of the curve. DOGE has cut over $160 billion from the annual budget in just 100 days and is working to reduce federal employment by 10% over the next term. That’s not just belt-tightening — it’s the largest retraction of government power in nearly a century.

Trump’s approach also includes slashing red tape, revitalizing domestic energy, and incentivizing American industry. With over 200 companies pledging new factories in the U.S. this year and a renewed focus on AI and next-gen manufacturing, America is poised for a blue-collar renaissance.

The long-term goal? Replace the tax burden with an engine of domestic growth that makes America competitive, independent, and strong. Europe, meanwhile, continues to burden its citizens with taxes and regulation, with no plan to counter America’s economic pivot. Their loss is America’s gain.

As Democrats and unelected bureaucrats drag their feet — and foreign governments scramble to respond — Trump’s tax revolution is already underway. The era of punishing the middle class to fund elite pet projects may be coming to an end.