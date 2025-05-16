Alki David Launches Asset-Backed Token Linking Legacy, Media Empire, and Real-World Assets

Media mogul and entrepreneur Alki David has unveiled a bold and unconventional offering in the blockchain space — the Alki David Coin, a commemorative, asset-backed token directly tied to his global media holdings, personal brand, and even his DNA.

Marketed as a “real-world asset backed token,” the Alki David Coin offers more than just digital speculation. It gives holders a symbolic stake in his expansive media empire, which includes FilmOn, home to over 800 live TV channels and a library of 38,000+ titles, as well as other FOTV intellectual property including Battlecam, MondoTunes, Hologram USA, and Channel 420.

The token is also backed by equity shares in SwissX Pink Coin, a wellness and CBD-focused business founded by David, with projected growth of 20% annually over the next five years.

But what sets this coin apart is its physical and personal components. Each token comes with a real commemorative gold coin featuring an embedded DNA sample from David, encased in a crystal housing. A nod to his Cypriot heritage and “lineage of priests, kings, and innovators,” the coin is as much a collector’s piece as it is an investment vehicle.

Purchasers will also receive a digital NFT linked to their ownership, and all holders are invited to attend the exclusive annual SwissX Island Gathering in Antigua — a private celebration of media, art, and entrepreneurship hosted by David himself.

Part performance art, part corporate innovation, and part luxury artifact, the Alki David Coin redefines what it means to “own a piece of the brand” in the digital era.