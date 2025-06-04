Alki David’s $10 Billion Lawsuit in Antigua Targets Global Syndicate

In April 2025, media entrepreneur Alki David filed a $10 billion lawsuit in the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda, alleging a coordinated campaign by a transnational syndicate to defame and financially harm him. The lawsuit names prominent figures, including attorneys David Boies and Gloria Allred, media executive Shari Redstone, and entities such as Black Cube Ltd. and LimeWire NFT Holdings.

David’s claim outlines a series of alleged actions from 2016 to 2025, including:

• Fabrication of evidence and manipulation of legal proceedings across multiple jurisdictions.

• Deployment of intelligence assets for surveillance and intimidation.

• Exploitation of private data and intellectual property, notably involving the Michael Jackson estate.

• Defamatory campaigns aimed at damaging David’s reputation and business ventures.

The lawsuit asserts causes of action such as civil conspiracy, fraudulent misrepresentation, defamation, and ongoing racketeering. David seeks general damages of $10 billion, special damages for lost contracts and devalued assets, injunctive relief, asset tracing, and disclosure orders.

David’s impact statement emphasizes the personal and professional toll of the alleged campaign, citing financial losses, reputational harm, and psychological distress. He portrays the lawsuit as a stand against a broader assault on sovereignty, transparency, and lawful entrepreneurship.

The case has garnered attention for its scope and the high-profile individuals involved. Observers note that if the allegations are substantiated, the lawsuit could have significant implications for international legal practices and the accountability of influential entities.