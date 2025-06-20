Swissx SoilBooster Rides Soil-Carbon Surge as Boomitra Expands Global Footprint

Swissx’s SoilBooster Sampling Drive in Antigua has arrived just as the global soil carbon market is entering a new era. This week, Boomitra—the Earthshot Prize-winning carbon credit developer—announced a major expansion of its regenerative agriculture initiatives into Costa Rica. The program will initially cover 250,000 acres, with ambitions to scale to one million. It follows closely on the heels of Boomitra’s breakthrough in India, where more than 47,000 verified carbon credits were issued through a project involving smallholder farms.

These high-profile developments reflect a new momentum in the soil-carbon space. After years of skepticism, projects are finally producing measurable results, and carbon credits tied to improved soil are becoming a serious financial opportunity. Swissx, with its streamlined SoilBooster program, is positioning Caribbean farmers to take part in this global shift.

At the core of Swissx’s approach is a straightforward, science-based protocol: farmers collect three soil samples—before, during, and after treatment with SoilBooster. The samples are analyzed at the Swissx Island Lab in St. John’s Harbor, where they’re tested for carbon content, microbial activity, and nutrient density. This data is then used to assess the land’s carbon storage improvement—information that can be used to earn verified carbon credits on international markets.

The timing couldn’t be better. Global demand for trustworthy, verifiable carbon credits is on the rise. Platforms like Boomitra and Indigo Ag are now issuing credits at scale, and corporations are increasingly looking for offsets that deliver real, measurable environmental value. Swissx’s model is tailored for this moment: low-cost, low-barrier, but fully aligned with global standards.

For farmers in Antigua and across the Caribbean, the benefits are tangible. By participating in the SoilBooster program, they’re not only improving the health and productivity of their land—they’re also unlocking a new income stream, one tied directly to global climate finance. In regions vulnerable to climate shifts and economic volatility, this kind of opportunity is transformative.

Swissx has already made headlines for its innovation in wellness, media, and blockchain. Now, with SoilBooster, it’s extending that disruptive vision to agriculture—giving local growers the tools to profit from environmental stewardship, and placing the Caribbean firmly on the map in the booming carbon economy.