Swissx SoilBooster Hits Global Soil-Carbon Wave Amid Boomitra and Indigo Surge

Swissx’s SoilBooster program in Antigua couldn’t have launched at a better time. Soil-carbon projects are finally emerging from years of uncertainty and entering a new era of measurable impact—and Swissx is riding that momentum.

This week, Boomitra announced the Verra registration of a massive grasslands restoration project in Argentina and Paraguay, covering 76,000 acres and sequestering over 100,000 tonnes of CO? to date—with plans to expand to 500,000 acres . On top of that, Boomitra is scaling into Costa Rica’s ranchlands, launching with 250,000 acres and targeting one million . Their first 47,000 soil-carbon credits have already been verified in India’s URVARA project .

Across the Atlantic, Indigo Ag is accelerating soil carbon credit issuance in the U.S., reaching nearly one million tonnes of sequestration and recently partnering with Microsoft to purchase 60,000 credits . Microsoft’s ongoing commitment now totals 100,000 credits —a clear sign of renewed corporate confidence in verified soil strategies.

These developments signal that the soil-carbon market is entering a high-growth phase after years of skepticism. Swissx’s SoilBooster taps directly into this wave with a sharp, science-backed approach designed for small and mid-scale Caribbean farms:

• Expert Sampling Protocol – Farmers collect baseline, mid-cycle, and post-treatment samples. These are lab-analyzed for carbon content and microbial life, mirroring Boomitra’s satellite-ground measurements and Indigo’s high verifiability.

• Accessible Tech – Designed for everyday use, this low-cost sampling mimics Boomitra’s approach in Costa Rica and Argentina, and leverages global momentum toward scalable, affordable methods.

• Financial Rewards – As Indigo pays farmers 75% of credit revenue and Microsoft invests big, Caribbean growers can access the same income model through SoilBooster.

Key Benefits for Caribbean Farmers:

They can elevate soil health, improve crops, and monetize carbon sequestration—all while meeting rising global demand for verified credits. As Boomitra and Indigo prove, soil carbon projects are now providing reliable income and real environmental gains, with the latter reaching nearly a megaton of impact .

By combining rigorous science, local scalability, and proven market structures, SoilBooster positions Antigua’s agricultural communities as pioneers in global carbon finance. As the clean-ag movement shifts from hype to hefty impact, Swissx shows that regenerative farming isn’t just possible—it’s profitable.