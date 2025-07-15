London — July 15, 2025

In a dramatic escalation of a long-running legal battle, the UK High Court of Justice has officially accepted a cross-complaint filed by billionaire media executive Alkiviades “Alki” David — a move that threatens to expose a sweeping network of alleged corruption across the legal, media, and corporate sectors.

The case, now registered under Claim No. KB-2025-001991, will be heard on July 25, 2025, at the Royal Courts of Justice. Registrar Benjamin Power confirmed the filing this morning, setting the stage for what David’s supporters are calling a historic showdown against “the machinery of modern legal oppression.”

New Evidence Shakes the Foundation of the Original Case

Included in the cross-complaint is newly submitted evidence that has sent shockwaves through the legal community:

• 27 pages of encrypted text messages recovered from the late attorney Barry K. Rothman, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2018. These messages allegedly show coordination between Rothman, major law firms, and high-profile attorneys in a campaign to silence and discredit David.

• Sworn affidavits from multiple former witnesses — individuals who have now completely recanted their previous testimony and claim they were manipulated, threatened, or bribed to testify falsely against David. These sworn statements directly name attorneys Tom Girardi, David Boies, and Gloria Allred as orchestrators of the alleged coercion.

David alleges that Rothman, before his death, was helping him expose this network and that the evidence had been deliberately suppressed by firms including Glaser Weil LLP.

Affidavits Also Filed by Legal and Media Insiders

Several additional affidavits filed as part of the cross-complaint paint a grim picture of systemic misconduct:

• James C. Bohm, Esq., testifying to the concealment of exculpatory evidence

• Carl Dawson, former FOTV executive, revealing sabotage and telecom interference

• Yelena Calendar, alleging fraudulent appellate rulings in U.S. courts

• Gary Shoefield, providing insight into media manipulation and judicial bribery

All of these statements are now part of the official court record and will be considered at the July 25 hearing.

A Case That Goes Far Beyond a Single Lawsuit

According to the filing, David’s legal action is part of a broader effort to confront what he calls a “modern-day crime syndicate” — an alliance of legal firms, media groups, and judicial actors that he claims have used the justice system to steal estates, bankrupt innovators, and target whistleblowers under the guise of due process.

In court filings and online statements, David connects this network to high-profile cases involving the Michael Jackson estate, Beatles intellectual property, and alleged surveillance operations, suggesting a wide-ranging abuse of legal tools for financial and political gain.

Next Steps: The Hearing Ahead

David, who is representing himself, will appear before the High Court later this month to present this new evidence. The outcome of the July 25 hearing could determine whether a full-scale investigation is launched into the individuals and institutions named in the complaint.

Public Support Mobilizing Online

Supporters are rallying behind the case, which has seen a spike in attention across social media. Advocacy pages, including http://www.cbsyousuck.com, are calling for transparency, encouraging viewers to read the court documents and judge the evidence for themselves.

As David’s team puts it: “This is no longer a cover-up. This is accountability in motion.”