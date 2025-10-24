‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard and Mayor Kobi Announce Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard Presents Tha New Wave Clothing Grand Opening Celebration

Tomorrow marks a highly anticipated event as Tiffany Henyard, affectionately known as the “Super Mayor,” hosts the grand opening of a new clothing store in College Park, Georgia. The store aims to provide stylish and affordable options for local residents and encourages a spirit of community involvement. Henyard, who has been an ardent supporter of local businesses, sees this venture as an opportunity to enhance the shopping landscape and stimulate the local economy.

‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the grand opening, featuring South Fulton Mayor Kobi as a guest of honor. This collaborative moment between the two leaders represents their shared vision for a thriving, interconnected community. Both Tiffany Henyard and Mayor Kobi will address the crowd, highlighting the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs and celebrating the diverse offerings that the new store will bring to the city.

The grand opening promises a festive atmosphere, complete with entertainment, and the opportunity to meet ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard. Henyard is committed to fostering a welcoming environment, inviting all community members to come out, explore the new store, and enjoy the festivities. As excitement builds, locals are looking forward to joining in the celebration of this new addition to their community.