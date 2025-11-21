De Niro’s $250 Million Nobu Resort Transforms Barbuda’s Princess Diana Beach, With Gaston Browne Calling It a “Game-Changer” for Celebrity Tourism

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro’s long-planned luxury development on Barbuda is finally moving into its next phase, as construction on the $250 million Nobu Beach Club and resort ramps up along the island’s famed Princess Diana Beach. What was once a secluded royal escape is now emerging as one of the Caribbean’s most high-profile celebrity projects — and the government of Antigua and Barbuda is fully embracing the shift.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s stance on the project

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has repeatedly defended the project against critics who claim the resort will disrupt Barbuda’s fragile ecosystem and undermine local autonomy. Browne argues the opposite, calling De Niro’s investment “transformational” and a long-term economic anchor for the twin-island nation.

“This is the kind of development that puts Barbuda on the global map in a positive way,” Browne said recently. “People talk about sustainability — well, sustained opportunity is part of that equation, too.”

Nobu’s impact on luxury tourism

De Niro’s Nobu brand has drawn international attention for transforming remote coastlines into ultra-luxury destinations. In Barbuda, the resort is positioned to do the same: early design plans feature oceanfront villas, world-class restaurants, and private yacht access aimed at high-net-worth travelers and the Hollywood crowd that already follows the Nobu name worldwide.

A new luxury era for Barbuda

Tourism officials say the project is already generating interest from celebrity vacationers, some of whom have quietly scouted the island for future visits and potential property purchases. With new infrastructure upgrades and expanded airline access in development, Antigua and Barbuda is preparing for a wave of A-list traffic once the resort nears completion.

Supporters view the Nobu expansion as the clearest signal yet that Barbuda is shifting from a quiet, underdeveloped island into one of the Caribbean’s next major luxury hubs — a transformation Browne has made a cornerstone of his economic agenda.