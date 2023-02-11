Tom Girardi Update: “Gavin Newsom’s State Bar Is Like The Gestapo” Says GM Legal Analyst Dana Cole

“The State Bar is Like The Gestapo”

Good Morning America’s Legal Analyst for Over A Decade, Atty Dana Cole recently likened the State Bar of California to Adolph Hitler’s secret police.

And Dana Cole really should know, serving the Courts in Los Angeles for decades with his wife Lisa Cole is a former Superior Court Judge in Santa Monica and a former California District Attorney.

Like many other lawyers who have dissented, Cole finds himself at odds with ethics versus speaking out against a tyrannical private organization which will instantly strip him of his Attorney License and charge him with crippling fines; Should he speak out against Gavin Newsom and Tom Girardi’s racket.

Cole has been closely involved with the unfolding scandals surrounding Gavin Newsom and Tom Girardi’s “Comcast Scam”.

What is important to understand that the State Bar of California paid for by both Federal and State funding is under full control of Governor Gavin Newsom who initially selected Tom Girardi to pick all the members of the State Bar including now disgraced John Noonan, Tom Leyton and Joseph Dunn.

Former State Bar Executive Murray Greenberg had previously worked with Girardi at the California State Bar for over a decade, where Greenberg witnessed over 200 unanswered complaints filed against Girardi and his activities all over California.

Justices and Law Enforcement executives were often compromised by visiting Girardi’s Montana retreat, where they were filmed having sex parties with sex workers from Las Vegas imported by Girardi Syndicate founder, Harry Reid of Nevada, deceased. What is more frightening is that the California Supreme Court is incorporated by a DBA owned by former and disgraced Chief Justice Ronald George, a close collaborator of Girardi’s.

Girardi was recently indicted on felony fraud of insurance liens scam that Girardi kept and funded his enterprises with Gavin Newsom. Insurance liens payouts between Gloria Allred, Gavin Newsom, Michael Avenatti (jailed 14 years fraud), LA County Sheriff Leroy Baca (jailed 3 years), Undersheriff Paul Tanaka (jailed 5 years),Lisa Bloom, Keith Griffin, David Lira and others.

Whilst we the public hope that there is no more of a cover up of the State Bar’s wrong doings, we expect and demand responsible oversight of Girardi’s Vast and Corrupt Network.