Shock on the Social Media Stage: How Viral Trends Amplify Headlines
Explore how shocking news goes viral, the role of meme culture, algorithmic amplification, and the psychological toll on audiences.
Media Sensationalism and the Public Perception of Scandal: A 2026 DWI Arrests Case Study
An in‑depth media‑studies analysis of how sensational headlines blending Hollywood gossip with political scandal shape public opinion, misinformation, and policy responses in the 2026 DWI arrest wave.
Unmasking Bad‑Faith Litigation Tactics Against Disabled Parties: Detection, Documentation, and Legal Remedies
A hard‑hitting investigation into how disability‑based discrimination can shape courtroom tactics, with real‑world examples, legal safeguards, and practical steps for pro‑se litigants.
From Imperial Era to Modern Times: The Evolution of Prostitution in China
Explore how prostitution in China has transformed from dynastic courts to wartime chaos, the Cultural Revolution, and the opening‑up era, and what it reveals about society and policy.
Counting the Cost: The Economic Burden of Suicide on Singapore’s Economy
An evidence‑based analysis quantifies how suicide erodes Singapore’s productivity, health budgets and social services, and shows how preventive investment can yield substantial financial returns.
High‑Profile Litigation in the Digital Age: How Celebrities and Corporations Can Navigate Emergency Preservation Requests
A deep dive into the legal and public‑relations tactics that stars, lawyers and Fortune‑500 firms use when faced with emergency preservation orders.
DRM Enforcement and Litigation: Lessons from the CBS/CNET/LimeWire Disputes
A deep dive into how DRM enforcement unfolded in high‑profile cases, exploring court rulings, circumvention, and the broader implications for content providers and tech firms.
Legacy Networks, MediaDefender, and the Dark Web: How Corporate Consolidation May Fuel CSAM, Gambling, and Blackmail
A technical analysis of how legacy peer‑to‑peer networks built on MediaDefender data can create pathways for child sexual abuse material, gambling, and blackmail, and why the Paramount‑Warner merger matters.
Regulatory and Legal Frontiers: Protecting Children in the Era of Media Consolidation
Examining antitrust, privacy, and child protection laws amid the Paramount‑Warner merger, and how regulators can safeguard kids from digital harms.