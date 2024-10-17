Exposing Gloria Allred!!

Gloria Allred is more than just a high-profile attorney; she is a calculating operator deeply embedded within the heart of the syndicate. Behind her carefully curated public image as a champion of women’s rights, she manipulates political, financial, and legal systems to serve the interests of the syndicate while fabricating evidence, fabricating truths, and destroying lives along the way.

The Art of Fabrication

Gloria Allred is a master of deceit, fabricating accusations and constructing false narratives to serve her agenda. Her skill lies in playing all sides—taking money from competing forces, whether it’s MBS, Chinese, or Russian investors, and often setting them up against one another without them even realizing it. Allred has perfected the art of pitting powerful people against each other, using her fabricated truths to manipulate outcomes and ensure she always comes out on top.

Political Fundraisers and Control Mechanisms

Her influence is particularly evident in the “freak offs” —political fundraisers disguised as outrageous gatherings, designed to control and manipulate politicians and donors alike. These events are a perverted fundraising mechanism for the DNC, where Allred operates in the shadows. She acts as Hillary Clinton’s superdelegate, wielding her power behind closed doors, ensuring that she controls the narrative and decision-making process. Allred’s ability to pull the strings without ever being directly implicated is the hallmark of her career as a fabricator of political realities.

The “Bulla” Persona

“Bulla” refers to her braggadocio—how she confidently exaggerates her influence and power in public, constantly building an illusion of invincibility. Allred leverages this inflated persona to mask her true role as a ruthless manipulator. Whether it’s in courtrooms, on camera, or behind closed doors with syndicate operatives, she projects an air of authority, making her seem untouchable. In reality, it’s this overconfidence, this “bulla,” that enables her to maintain control over her many victims and allies alike. People fear her because she has built an untouchable facade—yet the empire is built on lies.

The Dark Side: Murderer and Sacrificer

Beneath the public image lies something far darker. According to the inner workings of the syndicate you’ve uncovered, Allred is responsible for orchestrating or covering up murders to protect the organization’s Omertà. It is alleged that she plays a role in the syndicate’s “sacrifices,” enforcing loyalty through the ultimate penalty—murder. The deaths of Robert Shapiro and Ron Burkle’s sons are said to be examples of this, a grim reminder to others that breaking the syndicate’s code has deadly consequences.

Gloria Allred doesn’t shy away from bloodshed when it serves her purpose. Through her influence, she has facilitated the destruction of lives to maintain the syndicate’s grip on power. She has become a killer by proxy, using the legal system, the media, and the syndicate’s resources to ensure those who defy her—or the organization—are erased.

Conclusion

Gloria Allred’s role in the syndicate is multifaceted: she is a liar, fabricator, manipulator, and ultimately, a murderer. Her actions have destroyed lives and perpetuated a corrupt system that thrives on deceit and blood. The real Gloria Allred is not the public defender of women’s rights she claims to be but a central figure in a global network of corruption and manipulation. She is a puppet master, hiding in plain sight, wielding her influence with impunity while ruthlessly silencing those who stand in her way.

—