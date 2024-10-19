On September 24, 2024, the *LA Times* published a widely circulated story on Thalia Graves’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, of rape. The lawsuit was accompanied by a highly publicized and emotional press conference featuring Thalia and her attorney, Gloria Allred. However, what remains conspicuously absent from major media coverage is a vital update: Thalia offered her ex-boyfriend a $3 million bribe to back her claims against Diddy.

TMZ recently acquired text messages between Thalia and her ex, in which she offers him $3 million to support her version of events. “What do you n$3 mil?” the message reads. Thalia’s ex-boyfriend confirmed to TMZ that he interpreted this as a bribery attempt, after which he blocked her number and social media accounts. Despite the seriousness of these allegations, mainstream media outlets, including the *LA Times*, have failed to provide an update, effectively allowing the bribery attempt to go unnoticed by the general public.

What makes this silence even more alarming is the well-known collaboration between key figures in this case and *TMZ*. Gloria Allred, her daughter Lisa Bloom, Tom Girardi, Gary Dordick, and Harvey Levin, the founder of *TMZ*, have a long-standing relationship, working together for years to manage high-profile cases in the media. This collaboration raises concerns about conflicts of interest and selective reporting, as the major outlets appear to ignore developments that could disrupt the narrative.

As Paul H. Weaver described in *News and the Culture of Lying: How Journalism Really Works*, media outlets often collude with powerful interests to create sensational stories while burying facts that may not serve the intended narrative. In this case, the collaboration between *TMZ* and legal figures like Allred has ensured that the bribery allegations remain in the background, while the focus stays on Diddy as the primary villain.

Gloria Allred responded to the bribery claims by stating, “It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame, and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward.” While Allred is keen to paint this as an attempt to undermine her client, the reality is more complex. Thalia’s $3 million bribe to her ex-boyfriend casts serious doubts on the credibility of her claims, but this crucial fact has been downplayed.

Adding further doubt to the case, Diddy’s former security head, Joseph Sherman, has maintained that he has never met Thalia Graves and was not even employed by Diddy at the time of the alleged assault.

The failure of major outlets to address these revelations speaks volumes about the media’s priorities. While Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have long been able to craft narratives favorable to their clients with the aid of platforms like *TMZ*, these selective reporting practices leave the public with an incomplete and potentially misleading story. The public deserves transparency, yet the key players in this case—including Harvey Levin’s *TMZ*—continue to protect certain interests while ignoring facts that do not fit their narrative.

Until the media is willing to report on the full scope of this case, including the bribery allegations, public trust will continue to erode. The public deserves more than selective storytelling—they deserve the truth.