Elon Musk Rallies Support for Trump in Pennsylvania: Calls for Early Voting Met with Skepticism

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, hosted his first solo event supporting Donald Trump’s presidential bid on Thursday, urging voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania to register and vote early. The event, held at Ridley High School’s auditorium in the Philadelphia suburb of Folsom, was organized by America PAC and saw Musk addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, many of whom wore “Make America Great Again” hats.

Musk, standing before a large American flag, delivered a passionate 15-minute speech before taking questions from the audience. His appearance marked a call to action for early voting in a state that will likely play a pivotal role in the outcome of the 2024 election, where Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race. The event highlighted the importance of getting Republican voters to embrace early voting, a strategy the GOP has struggled with after Trump’s past claims about its integrity.

The crowd, excited to see the tech mogul, cheered loudly as Musk walked onstage, recording his entrance on their phones. The audience remained on their feet throughout his remarks, breaking into applause when he declared the importance of defending the U.S. Constitution. “This is literally the fundamental values that made America what it is today. And anyone who is against those things is fundamentally anti-American and to hell with them,” Musk proclaimed, a statement that sparked an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Musk’s message centered on encouraging attendees to ensure that their friends and family were registered to vote. He urged them to “pester” anyone they knew who might not be registered, stressing the importance of making their voices heard in the upcoming election. However, when the question of early voting arose, some in the crowd expressed hesitation, reflecting ongoing skepticism among Republican voters.

During the Q&A session, Musk was briefly distracted by a fan in the crowd waving a hat, which he signed, and a child whom he invited onstage for a photo. When he returned to the question of why people should vote early, he simply advised them to “vote immediately” without further elaboration. Some attendees, still wary of early voting after Trump’s long-standing claims of voter fraud, shouted, “Why?” Musk did not provide an answer, and a spokesperson later stated that he had no additional comment.

Despite Musk’s efforts, the skepticism about early voting persisted among some attendees. John and Linda Bird, a couple in attendance, voiced their concerns about the integrity of early voting. John expressed his intent to vote on Election Day, citing worries about casting his ballot early. Linda agreed, explaining that while she saw the event’s message promoting early voting, she was still inclined to vote on November 5. “Anything can happen, you know, you wake up that morning, some catastrophe happens or whatever,” she remarked. “But, you know, we’re planning on voting on Nov. 5.”

Trump’s campaign faces an uphill battle as it attempts to shift Republican attitudes toward early voting. Despite the former president’s past assertions about widespread fraud—claims that have been widely debunked—Republicans are making a renewed push to encourage their supporters to lock in their ballots early. The challenge lies in overcoming the deep-seated skepticism fostered by years of rhetoric casting doubt on the voting process.

With the stakes in Pennsylvania higher than ever, Musk’s high-profile support could sway some Republican voters, but it remains to be seen whether his message of urgency and action will change the minds of those still hesitant to vote before Election Day.