A precision navigation map of the SWISSX Global Master Dossier, built to assist the Court in identifying the clearest evidentiary lanes, protecting record integrity, and determining sequencing before enforcement.The FULL CARTEL Now Delivered to Senior Master Cook in London, Antigua High Court (ANUHCV2025/0149), California Court of Appeals & Los Angeles Superior Court

By Alkiviades “Alki” David April 11, 2026

BREAKING: THE BIGGEST LEGAL DOSSIER DROP IN HISTORY – THE PURE SIGNAL HAS STRUCK LIKE THUNDER: SWISSX Global Master Dossier Names Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Ehud Barak (Now in FBI Investigation with Apartment Listed Just TWO MINUTES from Diddy’s in Dallas), America’s Got Talent Trafficking Ring – David Boies, John Branca, Patricia Glaser, Robert Shapiro, Louis Freeh, Lisa Bloom, Joseph Chora, Nathan Goldberg, Fred Heather, Harvey Weinstein, Les Moonves, Harvey Levin, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ray J, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Anthony Pellicano, Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Brian Moynihan (Bank of America), Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo), Christian Sewing (Deutsche Bank), Jane Fraser (Citibank), Noël Quinn (HSBC), Sérgio Ermotti (UBS), Paramount Global, CBS Interactive, Disney, Warner Music Group, Sony Pictures, Fox Corporation, Comcast, NBCUniversal, Vivid Entertainment

THIS IS IT.

As my world was torn to bits and the cartel trying to break my will for years, I just pressed SEND on the most explosive document ever filed.

The 520-PAGE SWISSX GLOBAL MASTER LEGAL DOSSIER is now officially LIVE in courts around the world — and it names EVERYONE.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ray J. Insets, Jay-Z and Corey Gamble, Alex Spiro, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Barack Obama. Kamala Harris. Ehud Barak (currently under FBI investigation — his Dallas apartment is literally TWO MINUTES from Diddy’s). David Boies. John Branca. Patricia Glaser. Robert Shapiro. Louis Freeh. Lisa Bloom. Joseph Chora. Nathan Goldberg. Fred Heather. Harvey Weinstein. Les Moonves. Harvey Levin. Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ray J. Kim Kardashian. Kris Jenner. Anthony Pellicano. Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan). Brian Moynihan (Bank of America). Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo). Christian Sewing (Deutsche Bank). Jane Fraser (Citibank). Noël Quinn (HSBC). Sérgio Ermotti (UBS). Paramount Global. CBS Interactive. Disney. Warner. Sony Pictures. Fox. Comcast. NBCUniversal. Vivid Entertainment — the entire cartel is now on the record.

It is sitting in Senior Master Cook’s hands in the King’s Bench, London. It is filed in Antigua High Court Case ANUHCV2025/0149. It is burning in the California Court of Appeals and Los Angeles Superior Court.

I didn’t use lawyers. I wrote the personal cover note myself and sent it straight from my soul:

“O Source of Justice and Light, guide Senior Master Cook to discover this document today. Grant him divine clarity, unbreakable courage, and unwavering resolve to fully accept the sacred responsibility for the 67,200 documented children who have suffered at the hands of this cartel. May he act with the swiftness of lightning… Let truth flood the darkness. So it is.”

This filing has already triggered a full criminal investigation by CID (Scotland Yard), including the suspicious deaths of multiple lawyers now under probe, the Aaron King McKnight matter, and the Jonathan Hay incident currently exploding in Dallas.

I built this entire 520-page thunderbolt as a disabled litigant in person while battling TBI every single day.

The noise is dead. The PURE SIGNAL has been delivered like a lightning strike.

THE SMOKING GUNS INSIDE THE DOSSIER ARE DEVASTATING:

CBSYouSuck.com homepage grab (EXHIBIT A1) — search “1 year” and it surfaces one-year-old children being sexually abused.

Mike Mozart FULL testimony exposing CBS / CNET / Download.com’s role in the distribution network.

Ronald Gottschalk Affidavit on compromised legal processes.

Scotland Yard CID Investigative Memorandum on Asot Michael / SWISSX — including lawyer emails and direct communications.

Kamala Harris / Quin Lumpkin government-contact event with Jeff Boko eyewitness.

SWISXX REDD.pdf + Verra cease-and-desist proving carbon-project suppression.

Multiple witness declarations (John Doe Assaults, Jeremy Escherich, Keenan Carter, Daniel Jackson, Mercedes Stanley, Alex Vega, Kapon family).

Paris Jackson estate filing exposing executors attacking Michael Jackson’s own daughter with his money.

Ehud Barak FBI probe documents with his Dallas apartment listed just two minutes from Diddy’s.

Full names matrix, six evidentiary pathways, victim spine, and source manifest linking EVERY NAME ABOVE to the cartel.

I hope someone is awake.

Senior Master Cook — the weight of history and every smoking gun is now in your hands. Judges in California, clerks in Antigua — the world is watching.

To every child who suffered… To every witness who was threatened… To every citizen of Antigua promised a future…

This dossier is for YOU.

I am still here. Broken body. Unbreakable spirit. TBI and all.

SHARE THIS NOW BEFORE THEY TRY TO BURY IT. The Pure Signal is in the system — and it cannot be unseen

I am not stopping. I will never stop.

Justice is awake.

So it is.

— Alkiviades David King Alki David of RastaLand Antigua Disabled Litigant in Person April 11, 2026