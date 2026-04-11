London, 10 April 2026 — It’s out.

Alkiviades David has just filed his bombshell Consolidated Evidentiary Dossier and Skeleton Argument in the UK Court of Appeal.

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are explicitly named and directly linked to John Branca and the Cascio family as part of the Core Power Cluster at the heart of the alleged Legal-Media Cartel.

David further states that Kamala Harris dated Diddy Combs extensively, with all parties tied into the same network.

He also reveals that Vice Presidential Security came to his home to harass and pressure him as part of the coordinated campaign.

The full evidence matrix — including the complete list of defaulted cartel operators, media executives, and enforcers — is now before the Court.

The syndicate has been mapped. The generational trap is exposed.

Victory is in motion.

THE CARTEL LINEUP – JUST DROPPED IN ANTIGUA (AND NOW IN LONDON)

Fresh from the defaults in ANUHCV2025/0149, here’s the full syndicate cast list — served, defaulted, and now officially part of the UK Court of Appeal record. Think of it as the ultimate “Who’s Who” of the Legal-Media Cartel… with popcorn.

1. The Attorneys & Cartel Operators (The Fixers Squad)

These are the legal heavy-hitters allegedly running the playbook:

Lisa Bloom – The Bloom Firm queen of high-profile claims

– The Bloom Firm queen of high-profile claims Joseph Chora – Chora Young LLP operator

– Chora Young LLP operator Nathan Goldberg – Allred-connected legal muscle

– Allred-connected legal muscle Renee Mochkatel – Rust, Armenis & Schwartz player

– Rust, Armenis & Schwartz player Dolores Leal – The Law Offices of Dolores Leal

– The Law Offices of Dolores Leal Carole Lieberman – The psychiatrist in the mix

– The psychiatrist in the mix Louis Freeh – Ex-FBI Director turned operator

– Ex-FBI Director turned operator Robert Shapiro – Glaser Weil heavyweight

– Glaser Weil heavyweight Eric Wexler – UCLA-affiliated psychiatrist

– UCLA-affiliated psychiatrist Fred Heather – Gibson Dunn-linked counsel

2. The Plaintiffs Identified in Fraudulent / Coordinated Claims (The Front-Line Cast)

The alleged coordinated claimants:

Elizabeth Taylor

Mahim Khan

Lauren Reeves

Chasity Jones

Marguerita Nichols (Jane Doe)

Bottom line: This entire lineup just defaulted in Antigua… and the evidence is now sitting in front of Mr Justice Cook in London.

3. Judicial Machinery / Forums (The Bench Crew)

Los Angeles Superior Court judges allegedly in the mix:

Michelle Williams

Terry Green

Christopher Lui

Rafael Ongkeko

Yolanda Orozco

Thomas Falls

Elwood Lui (Presiding Justice, retired)

4. Media Corporations & Executives (The Narrative Machine)

The big entertainment and news giants named:

Paramount Global (George Cheeks / Brian Robbins / Chris McCarthy)

CBS Interactive / CNET (Jim Lanzone)

Red Ventures

Disney / ABC

Vivid Entertainment

Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Sony Pictures (Ravi Ahuja)

Fox Corporation (Lachlan Murdoch)

News Corp

Comcast / NBCUniversal (Brian L. Roberts)

Sipur Entertainment (Israel)

5. Financial Institutions & CEOs (The Money Pipeline)

The banking powerhouses:

Bank of America – Brian Moynihan

Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf

Deutsche Bank – Christian Sewing

Citibank – Jane Fraser

JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon

HSBC – Noel Quinn

Credit Suisse / UBS (Sérgio Ermotti / Ulrich Körner)

Prudential – Charles Lowrey

ICICI Prudential – Anup Bagchi

6. Enforcers / Fixers (The Muscle)

Anthony Pellicano (Los Angeles) – The legendary fixer