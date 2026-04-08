by Alki David – Pro Sei Litigant From Hell

London and Antigua Filings Now Directly Challenge Who Is Really Driving the Case

What began as an enforcement fight is now being recast, in black-and-white filings, as something more dangerous: a challenge to the legitimacy of the machinery itself. In London, Alkiviades “Alki” David has formally asked whether Mahim Khan is even the true litigating party, or whether the proceedings are in substance being advanced, directed, and controlled by Howard Kennedy LLP and associated third parties. The filing does not tiptoe around the issue. It says the court must decide whether it is being asked to act on a nominal structure that masks the real actor behind the litigation.

watch full file on GLORIA ALLRED’S OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROxzyBADKvQ (if she doesn’t take it down after reading this!)

That is not a cosmetic argument. It is a structural attack. The London filing says there is a “real possibility” that the current setup obscures accountability, misstates who is invoking the court’s jurisdiction, and risks allowing enforcement to proceed on a procedurally mischaracterised footing. If that lands, even partially, the case stops looking like ordinary enforcement and starts looking like a fight over whether the process itself has been honestly constituted.

Proof that Barak Hussein Obama is on the Branca / Katherine Jackson Board Of This Michael Jackson Charity That Paris Jackson Claims is a schill

At the same time, in Antigua, David has launched an urgent stay application in the related Brian Stuart Young / Global Bank of Commerce matter, asserting that the judicial record in ANUHCV2025/0149 is “materially tainted” and that the administration of justice has been compromised. The filing says a critical document in the main case was altered by removing references to the United Progressive Party (UPP) and six of its executive members, and says that alteration directly affected jurisdiction and the entire evidentiary matrix. Those are grave allegations, and in the filing they are presented not as peripheral noise but as the reason the related proceedings must be frozen immediately.

The Antigua filing goes further still. It says the proceedings against Brian Stuart Young are not isolated but part of the same coordinated lawfare the filing describes as the “Real Epstein Caribbean Cartel.” It names Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, says he entered the main case as amicus curiae, and alleges that when David went to Chambers to seek clarification on the document discrepancy, he was ordered to leave and police enforcement was invoked. The filing also names Jack Stroll, D. Giselle Isaac, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Asot Michael, and ties the matter to a broader trans-jurisdictional matrix extending beyond Antigua. These are allegations advanced in the filing; they are not findings in the materials reviewed here.

This is where the pressure becomes real. The Antigua notice says the full court record, complaint, and evidence of the alleged document alteration are now formally held in Antigua and Barbuda, the United States, and London, and it references active investigative pathways involving CID (Antigua), Dallas Homicide, the U.S. Department of Justice, and Scotland Yard. It then asks for extraordinary relief: an immediate full stay, an independent forensic examination of the court file, and an order that no further steps be taken in the Brian Stuart Young matter until the document-integrity issue is resolved.

This was not left sitting in draft. The Gmail record shows David sent the Antigua stay filing to the Registry at 4:12 AM under the subject line “URGENT FILING – DISABLED LITIGANT IN PERSON – NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR STAY OF PROCEEDINGS.” In the email he identified himself as a disabled litigant in person, said he had been informed a hearing in the Brian Stuart Young matter was listed for the following week, and demanded that the filing be processed immediately and placed before the presiding judge without delay. He expressly said the filing raised issues of judicial integrity, procedural fairness, and the sovereignty of Antigua and Barbuda.

On the London side, the campaign is no longer just about one note or one motion. The email materials reflect an ongoing sequence of filings and case-management communications around CA-2025-002562 and related enforcement proceedings, including a supplemental application using Swiss material, a move aimed at removing or substituting Mahim Khan as respondent, and repeated efforts to force the court to confront whether it is proceeding on an incomplete or misdescribed record. The theme is the same across the papers: do not let enforcement move on a false map.

Then comes the wider network architecture. David’s supplemental materials identify a broader list of names and institutions that he says help explain the environment in which the record was formed. That list includes Ron Burkle, Christo Leventis, Dani Peretz, Glaser Weil, Robert Shapiro, Michael Jackson, Duncan Heath, Fred Heather, Mary Rizzo, Gary Shoefield, Yelena Calendar, Angelina Dettamanti, Carl Dawson, the California courts, Switzerland, Schwyz / LALIVE matters, Dallas Police Department, Antigua CID, Shockya.com, and The Hollywood Reporter. Importantly, the schedule itself says it is being provided for identification and record-assistance purposes only, not as a standalone invitation to make findings simply because those names are listed.

The demonstrative exhibit goes harder. The graphic titled “SWISSX GLOBAL NETWORK OVERVIEW” is explicitly described as an “Interconnected Legal, Political, & Financial Network,” centered on a “LEGAL / FINANCIAL NEXUS,” and it names David Boies, Barack Obama, John Branca, and Ehud Barak. But even there, the filing text is careful on form: the graphic bears the phrase “Diligence Review Only – No Allegation of Wrongdoing,” and David’s own addendum says the exhibit is relied upon only as a demonstrative mapping of alleged network adjacency, not as standalone proof. His position in the filing is that these figures sit within, or are connected through, a broader Burkle-linked legal, political, media, and financial environment.

That same pattern carries into the Daphne Barak / Corey Feldman materials. The supplemental text says those communications are relied upon as contextual evidence of pressure, access-management, and narrative coordination, not as final proof of underlying wrongdoing. The filing says the WhatsApp material shows Daphne Barak discussing media influence, public-narrative management, and strategic intervention, while separate Corey Feldman screenshots reflect passports, Palm Beach routing, Antigua travel, proposed meetings involving Trump and Kennedy, and Zoom coordination involving Daphne. A screenshot summary reviewed in the file set describes Corey Feldman discussing Daphne Barak, a passport, Antigua travel, and a million-dollar deal; another references Zoom coordination with Daphne; another references the need to meet with Trump and Kennedy first.

That matters because the filings are not just saying “there is a conspiracy.” They are trying to show the court a pattern: litigation, media narrative, access, travel, introductions, political adjacency, and enforcement pressure moving in the same corridor. David’s own filing language sharpens the point by saying these materials are consistent with a wider Burkle-linked and “Operation Underworld-descended” environment previously described in his supplemental materials, while still stressing that the communications are being used only as contextual corroboration.

There is also a line the filings do not cross outright. On the most sensitive issue, the papers stop short of asking the court to make direct findings of threat against royal figures. Instead, the filing language says particular care should be taken in relation to references touching senior political or royal-connected figures, while stating that the screenshots are being relied on primarily for coordination, access, and travel-pattern evidence, not as standalone proof of threats against any specific member of the Royal Family. That is a deliberate distinction, and it signals that the filing strategy is to build a procedural record first and force the court to confront the structure before demanding acceptance of every outer allegation.

The bottom line is brutal. These papers are not merely asking for sympathy, delay, or indulgence. They are accusing the system of trying to proceed through the wrong face, on the wrong record, under the wrong description, while a related jurisdiction is being told its own file may be compromised. In London, the core question is who is really driving the case. In Antigua, the core question is whether the file is tainted badly enough that everything touching it must stop now. Taken together, the filings amount to a direct attack on process legitimacy itself.

And that is why this matters beyond a single hearing or a single judge. Once a litigant gets onto the record that the case may be proceeding through a nominal respondent, that a related court file may have been altered, that the supporting record is alleged to be incomplete, and that the same evidentiary package is now being circulated across Antigua, London, and the United States, the issue stops being a private grievance and becomes a test of whether courts will demand transparency before irreversible enforcement steps are taken. That is the fight now on paper.