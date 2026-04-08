Alki David Files Application Seeking Immediate Stay in Proceedings Against Brian Stuart-Young and Global Bank of Commerce

By Alki David

8 April 2026

I have today filed a Notice of Urgent Application for Stay of Proceedings in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, seeking an immediate stay of all further action in the related Alpha Nero matter concerning Brian Stuart-Young and Global Bank of Commerce.

This filing directly links the proceedings against Brian Stuart-Young to the wider case ANUHCV2025/0149, in which I have alleged that the judicial record has been materially compromised. Deep Dive see how the shocking story started.

Post Win in Southern District of New York & Why This Filing Matters

The proceedings involving Brian Stuart-Young and Global Bank of Commerce are not isolated. On my case, they form part of the same coordinated pressure pattern already pleaded in ANUHCV2025/0149, including reputational pressure, procedural fragmentation, and institutional harm.

Gaston Browne supports the Citizens Portal

Global Bank of Commerce is not merely connected to Brian Stuart-Young personally. It is, on my case, a central financial institution supporting SwissX Sovereign Wealth Funds activities in Antigua and Barbuda, including the establishment of the Carbon Union — the sovereign carbon sequestration, coral and sea grass fields, REDD++ credits, biofuel, and SwissX Carbon Registry framework.

The Antigua and Barbuda Carbon Compliance Market Act (2025), which I filed as Exhibit AG on 14 October 2025, expressly recognises the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund as an authorised project developer.

On my case, attacking Global Bank is therefore an attack on Antigua’s sovereign carbon economy and the Carbon Union itself.

Public Context: Alpha Nero and Prime Minister Gaston Browne

This filing arises against the backdrop of the widely publicised Alpha Nero litigation. Prime Minister Gaston Browne has publicly described the allegations and related actions as “a total fabrication designed specifically to undermine our country” and referred to a strategy “to throw as much mud as possible and then try and extort.”

I allege that Brian Stuart-Young, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and I have all been targeted through the same coordinated pattern.

What the Filing Seeks

The application asks the High Court to:

grant an immediate and full stay of all proceedings, hearings, enforcement steps, and any further actions against Brian Stuart-Young and Global Bank of Commerce;

direct independent verification of the relevant court record in the main cartel case;

prevent further prejudice until the authenticity and integrity of the record have been established.

Record Integrity Concerns

In ANUHCV2025/0149, I have alleged that a critical document was altered by the removal of references to the United Progressive Party (UPP) and six of its executive members. I say that this alteration directly affects jurisdiction and the integrity of the wider evidentiary matrix.

I have further stated that the full record and supporting complaint are now formally held in three jurisdictions, including London (UK).

Bottom Line

This is an urgent filing because a hearing in the Brian Stuart-Young matter is understood to be imminent.

If the related record is compromised, and if connected proceedings form part of a wider coercive pattern, then the Court should pause first and verify first.

That is exactly what this application asks the Court to do.

Filed today:

Notice of Urgent Application for Stay of Proceedings

(Related matter concerning Brian Stuart-Young and Global Bank of Commerce)