Miami Attorney Ariel Mitchell Suspended After Pleading Guilty to Misconduct in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Related Case

MIAMI, FL | A Miami attorney who represented sexual assault victims in cases against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been suspended from the practice of law after a single dinner receipt exposed a lie she told to protect herself — and a false claim she made to the media made things considerably worse.



On March 12, 2026, the Supreme Court of Florida approved a 75-day suspension of Ariel Elise Mitchell (Florida Bar No. 125714), after she pleaded guilty to violations covering dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation under the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar. The discipline case, File No. 2021-70,465, had been building since May 2021.

Severe Conflicts of Interests

Several sources we spoke to stated to us that Ariel Mitchell has severe conflicts of interests with her clients. One attorney, who has asked to remain anonymous, stated that Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, paid for Mitchell’s college at St. John’s University in Brooklyn, NY. Mitchell reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with Carter, and stated that Jay-Z found her more attractive than Beyoncé, his current wife, leading to a rivalry between the two.



Shawn Carter is close associates with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a connection that Carter’s attorney, “Stone Cold Killer” Alex Spiro, desperately tried to hide. A seperate source stated Ariel Mitchell worked closely with Spiro, with both working to protect Carter’s interests by silencing witnesses and victims and engaging in massive cover ups. “She intentionally screws up her Diddy cases to make the victims look stupid, and to get them dismissed.”



A former client involved in a Sean Combs grand jury proceeding alleges that Ariel Mitchell attempted to seduce him in a hotel room in order to steal his evidence. He states that inside the hotel room while sitting on the bed, she asked him to remove her boots, revealing she was not wearing underwear. He says that she plugged in what he thought was a hidden camera device disguised as a charger into the wall. Yet another former client disclosed that Mitchell invited her to participate in a threesome.



Ariel Mitchell was also identified as being at Sean Combs’ rented Dallas mansion, participating in “sex, drugs, and rock and roll” alongside Cain McKnight, Christian Combs, and others. This is newly discovered in the investigation of the suspicious death of Cain McKnight, a key witness in a civil case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, CJ Wallace, Willie Mack, and others. McKnight had just been revealed as a witness to the defense just days earlier.

ArielEsq305, Instagram.

Mitchell is currently being sued by Sean Combs in a $100 million defamation lawsuit, alongside Nexstar Media Inc., the parent company of NewsNation.



The Setup

In early 2021, Mitchell began representing a plaintiff who alleged she was sexually assaulted by musician Tremaine Neverson (Trey Songz) during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs New Year’s Eve celebrations in Miami. While investigating the claim, Mitchell met with a potential witness, Mariah Thielen, over dinner. Thielen subsequently signed a sworn declaration for Neverson’s defense alleging Mitchell had offered her compensation to corroborate the assault claim. Mitchell denied it. A bar complaint for witness tampering followed.

The Lies



When Neverson’s new defense counsel filed a Motion for Sanctions for Witness Tampering in February 2022, Mitchell responded within sixteen minutes — emailing the court’s judicial assistant to claim the matter had “already been reported and investigated by the Florida Bar where no action was taken.” It had not. The investigation was active.



She then took calls from TMZ and Billboard that same day, telling reporters she had already been cleared by the Florida Bar. One week later, the Bar sent her written confirmation that her investigation remained open. She never retracted her statements.



Mitchell had also told the Bar that Thielen drank heavily at dinner — two to three hard tequila cocktails — and was therefore an unreliable witness. Mitchell claimed she herself did not drink.

Then came the receipt.

The Receipt



At a subsequent evidentiary hearing, opposing counsel introduced the dinner bill into evidence. It showed exactly two alcoholic beverages purchased — one for each woman. Thielen testified she was not intoxicated. The Florida Bar’s formal complaint found the receipt conclusively demonstrated Mitchell had made an affirmative misrepresentation to undermine the witness.



The sanctions motion was ultimately denied by the trial court in February 2025, but the judge specifically noted the ruling “did not speak on behalf of the Florida Bar” —leaving the ethical reckoning to the Supreme Court of Florida.

The Outcome



The Florida Bar filed its formal complaint in July 2025. Mitchell entered a guilty plea by January 2026. The Supreme Court approved the consent judgment on March 12, 2026: a 75-day suspension, mandatory Ethics School and Professionalism Workshop, and $3,175.25 in disciplinary costs.



The underlying witness tampering allegation was dismissed. What cost Mitchell her license were the statements she made in the hours after receiving that sanctions motion — sixteen minutes of panic, a day of media calls, and a lie a restaurant receipt would eventually undo.

A Florida attorney familiar with the matter stated that the discipline was tantamount to a “slap on the wrist, but a good start.”

Another source commented, “Ariel Mitchell should be disbarred, and the people she really works for should be behind bars.”

Source: Florida Bar Discipline Case No. 2021-70,465(11D); Supreme Court of Florida Case No. SC2025-1091; Order entered March 12, 2026.





This is an opinion article.



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