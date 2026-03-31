STEADROY BENJAMIN – ANTIGUA’S TRAITOR: A Court Record, a Complaint, and a Question That Won’t Go Away

Here it is…

The question posed to the court and to AG Steadroy Benjamin. Still waiting for an answer.

This side-by-side comparison shows why the dispute matters. The UPP and six executive members were removed from the contested version of the document, not accidentally, but in a way that directly affected the jurisdiction of the claim. Remove them, and the lawsuit risks being shut down on jurisdictional grounds, forcing the claimant to start again from scratch — a reset that would likely have killed the case altogether.

For context, I raised this issue directly at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

This is no longer a local dispute. The multi-jurisdictional consequences now extend into the United States, where Attorney General Mac Warner of the US Department of Justice – Civil Division – is aware of the escalating appellate record, including Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s (and mine as well as I was duly named in the suit), recent Southern District of New York win against defamation arising from the Alpha Nero matter. That record does not stand in isolation; it connects directly into the broader Diddy Combs and Pellicano – David Boies network already exposed across multiple proceedings.

When I attended Antigua’s AG Office / Benjamin – to seek clarification on the discrepancy, the response was immediate and hostile. I was ordered to leave, and the Assistant Commissioner of Antigua’s Police was invoked as a form of personal enforcement. The Attorney General expressed clear outrage at being questioned on the matter at all.

That interaction did not resolve the issue. It reinforced it.

This tension did not arise in isolation. It has been building since the Attorney General entered the proceedings as amicus.

It is precisely because of that escalation — and the absence of any substantive explanation — that the matter has now been placed formally before law enforcement and on the record across multiple courts.

And here it is.

Not a rumor. Not a whisper campaign.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the Criminal Investigations Department and referred to the Commissioner of Police.

Here is that one too.

At the governmental level, contact has also been made between the Dallas Police Department and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda. That communication underscores that these issues are not being treated as isolated local complaints, but as part of a wider law-enforcement picture with cross-border implications. The filings and supporting materials provided to Commissioner Jeffers therefore sit within a broader matrix of simultaneous proceedings, investigations, and reported criminal events spanning multiple jurisdictions.

At its heart is one clear, serious question:

Was a document in a live High Court proceeding altered?

The Carbon Act is the prize. It is the gateway to energy independence, sovereign carbon value, and a new economic order for Antigua and Barbuda. That is why the old-world fossil-fuel bullies want it buried, discredited, and strangled before it can stand. This is not just legal warfare. It is an attempt to crush a nation’s right to power itself.

A Carbon Union built around Antigua could unlock up to $8 billion a year in new value by turning restoration, biofuel, biochar, carbon credits, and sovereign island production into protected national assets — giving Antigua a path to jobs, ownership, energy independence, and real economic freedom for its people.

THE ISSUE IS SIMPLE — AND THAT’S WHY IT MATTERS

This is not about global conspiracies or personal disputes.

It is about something every Antiguan understands at a fundamental level:

If the court record cannot be trusted, nothing else can be.

The complaint arises directly from proceedings in Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149, part of broader litigation involving jurisdictions in Antigua, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

A specific document now under scrutiny is alleged to differ materially from the version originally filed with the court.

That is not a minor technicality.

It marks the line between:

justice and manipulation

proper process and abuse of process

FINAL WORD

This is not noise.

It is a recorded escalation: across courts, across jurisdictions, and now within law enforcement.

Handled correctly, it strengthens Antigua’s institutions. Ignored or sidelined, it weakens them.

In a small nation where trust in the justice system is everything, that distinction matters more than ever.

The file now rests with the Commissioner of Police.

The next step is not commentary. It is verification.

The official record will do one of two things: confirm the integrity of the system — or expose a failure that cannot be ignored.

Antigua and Barbuda deserves a justice system its people can trust without reservation.