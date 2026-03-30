EXCLUSIVE: THE CARTEL IS DEAD — History Will Remember This Week

This is the week humanity will never forget.

Countdown to April 1, 2026

The real Epstein Caribbean Cartel — the Obama–Girardi–Allred–Chora–Pellicano–Boies–Shapiro–Freeh–Avenatti–Diddy–De Niro–Barak syndicate, backed by the powerful media monopoly families Ellison, Redstone, Bronfman, Murdoch, Iger & Roberts, captured regulators like the BBC, and Keir Starmer’s Mandelson government, and the world’s biggest bankers — is finished.

Court Service Filings to the key members of the 3,680 people are currently identified and linked to the cartel globally through the SwissX Legal and SIN Ai Human Rights Network.

ANUHCV2025/0149 presents Alkiviades David’s Antigua action as a sweeping case against what it characterizes as a coordinated legal-media-financial machinery. It names attorneys including Lisa Bloom, Joseph Chora, Nathan Goldberg, Renee Mochkatel, Dolores Leal, Carole Lieberman, Louis Freeh, Robert Shapiro, Eric Wexler, and Fred Heather; claimants including Elizabeth Taylor, Mahim Khan, Lauren Reeves, Chasity Jones, and Marguerita Nichols; and extends outward to judges, media corporations, banking institutions, and alleged fixer Anthony Pellicano. The filing’s structure is designed to show a networked pattern of service, accountability, and alleged coordinated claims across multiple sectors.

For decades these families and their financial enablers have operated a sophisticated labor racketeering, fixed sports betting, insurance fraud and blackmail system through concentrated media power, using narrative control, ad-tech manipulation, regulatory capture, and legal fragmentation to protect their empire. Asset stripping is the game — the systematic seizure of opponents’ wealth, businesses, and stranded assets through weaponized litigation, all while shielding their own empires from scrutiny. One of several diagrams detailing this “THE SYSTEM — RECORD • MECHANISM • REMEDY” (showing how elite risk — CSAM, sports-betting integrity, blackmail exposure, and stranded asset risk — is contained without adjudication) has been formally submitted to the Courts on the record.

I was helped by members of the Michael Jackson family, who pointed me straight to the ongoing CBS-Pellicano alliance. What I uncovered was far larger than one man’s fight: a global empire of fixed sports gambling, CSAM distribution, and industrial-scale blackmail — an apparatus that has enabled the disappearance of 8 million children every single year.

As we exposed in our earlier Shockya investigation, this horror is not random — it is the direct, engineered outcome of the Bretton Woods system itself. That post-war financial architecture was deliberately designed to incentivize endless war, resource extraction, and human exploitation so that a tiny elite could keep printing money, moving debt, and feeding the machine. Every conflict, every “peacekeeping” mission, every extractive economic policy has served as fuel for the same child-trafficking pipeline the cartel protected.

Against me alone they unleashed the notorious $900 million weaponized verdict (orchestrated by disbarred fraudster Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred, then driven home by Robert Shapiro, Gary Dordick, David Boies, and Anthony Pellicano — the same Michael Jackson hit team) plus more than twenty additional lawsuits across multiple jurisdictions — all designed to crush me and bury the truth.

They even tried to kill me. Several times.

I am disabled — not mentally sick as they would like you to think. My disability has allowed me to see things very differently. My own brother-in-law, a Mossad agent based in Athens, Greece, stole $14 million in cash from my mother and is now on the run — directly connected to Louis Freeh and the same network. Former U.S. Congressman Curt Weldon (MC 87-07, Vice Chair HASC & HHSC) has provided explosive evidence documenting multiple assassinations, including that of our mutual friend John Quirk. In a now-public email forming part of the official evidence bundle in both the High Court of England and Wales and the Antigua files, Weldon writes:

“We both lost a great friend and true patriot when John Quirk passed. John had been helping me since Deep State scum disrupted my last Deep State scum who tried to stop Trump. John introduced us right before his death and I wanted to connect.”

I personally interviewed Jaguar Wright, and her testimony is entered into this affidavit as corroborative evidence supporting the claims and factual matrix presented.



John Quirk — one of my own attorneys — died in the line of service while actively fighting the cartel.

Gary Dordick — Girardi’s $900 million hitman, who now represents Jonathan Hay in the Diddy/Biggie Estate case and was allegedly inserted specifically to pressure and trap Hay inside the same system he helped construct — is now fully “de-risked,” reduced to running boozy “Jack Daniels Trial School” and “Law & Disorder” attorney band battles at Whisky a Go Go with zero malpractice insurance.

Gloria Allred at the top, now under federal investigation. Tom Girardi below, already imprisoned for fraud. And at the center, Anthony Pellicano during his 17-year sentencing — the operator in the middle of it all. This is more than a collage of disgraced figures. It is an evidence map of a corrupt legal-media machinery that has preyed on victims, distorted justice, and protected its own for decades.

Tom Girardi’s fraud was not confined to California — its financial trails reached offshore, including the Caribbean, where cross-border flows and opaque structures became part of the wider scheme. His imprisonment marks not just the fall of a lawyer, but the exposure of an international financial web used to move and conceal stolen client funds.

The protection racket was enforced by the full legal-media-banking-regulatory network — now officially named in High Court of Justice Antigua and Barbuda Case No. ANUHCV2025/0149 (filed and served November 2025), including the cartel’s use of UCLA-affiliated psychiatrists (such as Eric Wexler) for 5150 involuntary psychiatric holds to silence and control witnesses, opponents, and whistleblowers, and direct operational links between Diddy, Robert De Niro, the Nobu restaurant chain in Malibu, the Malibu cartel, and NXIVM child-trafficking pipelines.

The human cost has been horrific.

A Shockya investigation links high-profile figures to a broader legal-media power network, spotlighting active probes into suspicious deaths in Dallas and alleged judicial interference in Antigua as part of a growing accountability narrative

The Body Count of Silenced Voices — Attorneys Who Died in the Line of Service:

Attorney Mark J. Lieberman — assassinated after filing a federal RICO action in the Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) on January 13, 2023 and documenting direct threats from Joseph Chora and the Pellicano network.

John Quirk — died in the line of service while actively representing me.

Barry K. Rothman, Rebecca Rini, and Phil Kaye — three more of my own lawyers eliminated in the lethal silencing campaign.

Cain McKnight — the fifth person tied to Diddy’s Dallas mansion to die under suspicious circumstances; he was the star witness and business partner in the Jonathan Hay case being steered by Gary Dordick. Dead days after his name surfaced.

Lorenzo Washington (“Zo”/“Lolo”) — Diddy Dallas security, ruled carbon-monoxide poisoning with zero credible explanation.

But the cartel’s collapse has already begun — and it is unstoppable.

It fell first in Antigua: the imminent arrest of Cutie Benjamin for allegedly falsifying official records in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court — the same Cutie Benjamin directly linked to clearing the way for Diddy’s private plane to land at Antigua’s little airport, providing safe haven for the entire Caribbean operation.

A visual map of how concentrated media power, regulatory deferral, and legal delay can combine to remove individuals or entities from the market without formal adjudication — with the Antigua & Barbuda court record positioned as the point where patterns are formally pleaded and exposed, and structural reform becomes the proposed remedy.

This Caribbean time bomb has been ticking for generations, rooted in the old founding power structures of Antigua and figures like Steadroy Benjamin and the entrenched networks they represent.

It fell next in London: the High Court is now fully seized of the matter. Master Cook and Special Master Sir Paul Cotter are personally overseeing the rogue law firms — including Howard Kennedy, which was demolished by Justice Williams in the explosive January 16th Antigua hearing.

And tomorrow — April 1, 2026 — it dies in California.

That is when the US Court of Appeals deadline hits and the Obama–Girardi–Allred–Chora–Pellicano–Boies–Shapiro–Freeh–Avenatti–Diddy–De Niro–Barak Alliance — the real Epstein Caribbean Cartel — is exposed to the world.

The Court of Appeal has issued a default notice against Jane Doe’s counsel for failing to file a respondent’s brief. Under Rule 8.220, the clock is now ticking — 15 days to cure, or the case moves forward on the appellant’s brief alone, with oral argument waived. In appellate terms, this is a collapse of opposition — handing procedural advantage squarely to Alkiviades David.

Punchy / caption version:

Respondent defaulted. No brief filed. 15-day clock triggered. If uncured, the Court decides on David’s brief alone — no oral argument.

Aggressive / narrative version:

In a decisive procedural moment, the California Court of Appeal has formally defaulted Jane Doe’s counsel for failing to file a response. With only 15 days to recover, the case now stands on the brink of submission based solely on Alkiviades David’s opening brief — eliminating opposition argument entirely and shifting the balance of the appeal.

I have already delivered the complete evidentiary nuclear package — every timeline, communication, RICO filing, Michael Jackson family whistleblower material, Curt Weldon’s email and evidence of the multiple assassination attempts, the “THE SYSTEM” diagram, and the formal LAW ENFORCEMENT ALERT — directly to:

Everton Jeffers, Commissioner of Police, Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda

Mac Warner, senior official in the U.S. Attorney General’s Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice

Shoutout and deep thanks to Juan O’Savin and AG Mac Warner for their critical help and support in moving this evidence forward.

I do not stand alone. Attorneys from all over the world have now come out in open, courageous support — a global coalition of principled lawyers who refuse to let the cartel’s lawfare and assassination machine continue its reign of terror. They stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Rose McGowan, Paris Jackson (who has launched her own coordinated lawsuit against the same cartel), whistleblower Jaguar Wright, and my battle-hardened legal team including James Bohm, Ceci Preciado and Angelina Detamatti (ADA guru).

Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s zero-tolerance war on corruption in Antigua delivered the first kill shot. London delivered the second. Tomorrow California finishes the job.

The Carbon Act is already changing global socio-political systems, proving that real accountability and moral realignment are not just possible — they are already reshaping the world order.

The blood trail ends here. The arrests have begun. The cartel is dead. It’s all dead.

I have restored my father’s legacy. Mission accomplished.

Andrew David, Baba Lagi of EgbaLand, stood alone in history—the only white king in Nigeria at the time. But his real legacy was empire: the David–Leventis network that powered West African commerce and gave rise to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC)—now spanning more than 30 countries worldwide. A vision that didn’t just endure—it scaled globally.

I exited those businesses entirely. What remains is the larger structural problem: the same financial actors continue to dominate companies like Coca-Cola, and the incentives are still rotten. Until the incentive model changes, the same people will keep profiting from systems that reward manipulation, dependency, and concentrated power.

The full evidence bundle — including Curt Weldon’s email, documentation of the multiple assassination attempts, the “THE SYSTEM” diagram, the embedded Jaguar Wright interview, and the complete Antigua High Court filing naming the bankers and UCLA 5150 ties — is now officially filed in the High Court of England and Wales and the Antigua proceedings. Tomorrow changes everything.

Gaston Browne's - Love Is The Way is no longer just a hit song. It is the universal call for every human being on Earth — the death sentence for the entire protection racket that attacked truth, attempted assassinations, enabled the disappearance of 8 million children a year, and left a trail of dead lawyers and witnesses in its wake.

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