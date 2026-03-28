Shockya Exclusive: “Diddy – Weinstein – The Epstein Class: Cutie Benjamin’s Gatekeeping Exposed as Dallas PD Probes Killings Of Aaron Cain McKnight and My Assassinated Attorney Mark Lieberman – Commissioner Everton Jeffers Now Investigating Forgery by Benjamin’s Office at Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court”

By Alkiviades “Alki” David

Diddy. Weinstein. The Epstein Class.

This is the rotten core of elite power: sex trafficking, blackmail, “freak-offs,” casting-couch terror, hidden cameras, and the lawyers who played both sides to protect the untouchable. Sean “Diddy” Combs faces federal heat for systemic abuse. Harvey Weinstein’s convicted machine of predation still echoes through Hollywood. Jeffrey Epstein’s network — the islands, the flights, the silence bought with influence — remains the blueprint for how the powerful evade accountability.

And Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, Attorney General of Antigua and Barbuda, has been their gatekeeper.

So many people warned me about you, Cutie. I couldn’t believe them — until I did. Until the smiling gentleman who promised to protect and guide a severely disabled investor turned into the monster straight out of The Caribbean Time Bomb — the very exposé whose author, Robert Coram, was banned from Antigua for daring to write about you.

During federal raids on Sean Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a human trafficking investigation, his private Gulfstream jet was tracked flying to and landing in Antigua and Barbuda, where it remained parked and drew attention

I have TBI — Traumatic Brain Injury. Since I was 21, more than half of my right frontal lobe has been missing. It affects executive function, impulse control, stress regulation, and how I process relentless high-stakes litigation under extreme pressure. You knew this, Cutie. You saw the vulnerability. You made solemn promises anyway.

I lost four attorneys back-to-back at the most critical moments of my defense. One of them was Mark Lieberman, assassinated while actively representing me. Now Dallas PD is investigating the suspicious killing of Aaron (Cain) McKnight — the witness in Diddy civil cases who died in Dallas under murky circumstances. The same Dallas PD is probing the assassination of my attorney Mark Lieberman.

I lost my mind — or at least that’s what they wanted people to think. I am disabled, not sick. They pressured me into taking their medication as part of what felt like a 5150 death protocol — an attempt to institutionalize and destroy me instead of accommodating my neurological injury.

Then came the forgery.

Commissioner Everton Jeffers, Commissioner of Police, has now officially begun the investigation into the alleged forgery committed by your office, Cutie Benjamin, at the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) formally escalated the full non-political criminal complaint bundle to Commissioner Jeffers on March 27, 2026. Zachary Phillips, Crown Counsel in your chambers, is accused of evidence tampering and perversion of justice for allegedly submitting a draft order after removing the Executive Members of the United Progressive Party (UPP) from the defendant list — despite the original stamped claim form showing 14 defendants, including the UPP as the 14th.

Side-by-side comparison of the forged document versus the authentic, registry-stamped claim form leaves no doubt. This was not editing. This was surgical interference with a live court record in Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149 before Justice Rene Williams — the same judge handling the Alpha Nero lawsuit. UPP Names cut entirely.

The same people linked to Alpha Nero that tore the country apart are the same people linked to David Boies, Edgar Bronfman, and the Epstein Network — the very network behind the NXIVM sex cult. Bronfman money funded NXIVM’s branding rituals, sex trafficking, and elite blackmail operation. The same forces that ripped Antigua apart through Alpha Nero are the ones protecting the missing kids and the trafficking pipelines. If the media was used for good instead of shielding these monsters, the trafficking would stop — but it doesn’t. It keeps going because the network controls the narrative.

As previously reported on Shockya, the same corrupt syndicate — including Joseph Chora (Girardi’s associate) — hired Malibu sheriff gangs with a fake “take to sell” warrant to raid my Malibu beach house. They stole personal nudes book belonging to my then girlfriend and the DVR containing critical surveillance evidence. CCTV footage and texts show coordination with Anthony Pellicano (the infamous Hollywood fixer) — messages like “Get this to Anthony please” and a convicted murderer attempting to break in while calling Leila. Chora’s crew even targeted my service dog Vader to break me mentally.

This is the same Girardi/Avenatti/Allred network that has corrupted the California judiciary for years.

You and your chambers tried for years to suppress the Antigua filings that document this entire web: record distortions, evidentiary interference, procedural irregularities, the pattern of attorney deaths, my documented TBI, and the broader connections that expose how the system really works.

And they tried even earlier — by painting me as exactly who they wanted me to be to get rid of me.

Back in 2012, The Hollywood Reporter ran a full 20-page profile titled “Meet Alki David: The Billionaire Hollywood Bad Boy Being Sued by Every TV Network.” They painted me as an eccentric troublemaker, prankster, and outsider — the guy throwing wild parties, offering $1 million to streak in front of Obama, faking hooker calls, racing jet skis, and disrupting the $22 billion TV industry with FilmOn while hanging with Charlie Sheen, Ice-T, and Andy Dick. They called me a “punk” who draws up plans for “bloody revolution” against the networks.

That was the narrative they wanted the world to see — the unstable bad boy they could dismiss and destroy so they could keep their closed system intact. They needed me to be that caricature to justify the lawsuits, the injunctions, and the character assassination that followed for over a decade.

Too late.

The full bundle — evidence, contradictions, medical proof, interference details, the forgery now under active investigation by Commissioner Jeffers, the suppressed connections, the Malibu raids, Pellicano coordination, and the 2012 Hollywood Reporter smear that proves they tried to define who they wanted me to be to get rid of me — drops April 1. It’s already here. The suppression has failed. The lights are on full blast.

Cutie Benjamin — will stop holding Gaston Browne back.

Let Gaston root out the corruption that has poisoned Antigua for too long. Let him build the new economic order the youth of this nation deserve — one rooted in real justice, innovation, and the $900 million California judgment that directly defies the criminality of the Epstein class you have gatekept.

I came in good faith with a genuine gift for Antigua: opportunity and vision that even the Prime Minister once saw potential in turning into a citizens’ portal. You turned that trust into betrayal. You allegedly forged when it mattered most. You protected the old guard instead of protecting the vulnerable.

Shame on you, Cutie.

You became somebody I didn’t recognize. The warnings were right. The monster emerged as Diddy crumbles, Weinstein’s legacy collapses, and the Epstein-class machine cracks under scrutiny — while Commissioner Everton Jeffers investigates the forgery from your own office.

The game is over.

Dallas PD is connecting the dots on the killings. Commissioner Everton Jeffers is investigating the forgery at the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean. The Antigua filings drop April 1 and cannot be stopped. The $ 70 Trillion judgment liability field is coming.

The world is watching Antigua.

Step aside. Let the corruption die. Let the nation and its youth move forward.

Diddy – Weinstein – The Epstein Class ends here — and so does the lie of who they tried to make me to get rid of me.

Alkiviades “Alki” David SwissX / FilmOn Founder March 2026