Rihanna Shooting – Ties to Jay-Z & Diddy? How the Epstein Files Connect Them

On Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2026, a woman drove a white Tesla up to the gates of Rihanna’s Beverly Crest mansion and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle. Seven assault rifle casings were recovered from the scene. Bullet holes pierced the front gate, a parked vehicle, and the exterior wall of the home. Inside were Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and their three children. No one was hurt — this time.

Within hours, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida was arrested at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. She has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $10.225 million bail. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell called her motive under investigation, noting the high bail reflected that ten people were present inside the home during the attack.

LAPD infront of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home following the shooting.

On the surface, this reads as a disturbing celebrity stalker case. Ortiz’s social media history — in which she wrote that Rihanna “wants to kill me” and claimed “when you die, God is taking me to my future” — paints the picture of a deeply troubled woman. But in the weeks since the January 2026 release of millions of pages of Epstein-related documents by the Department of Justice, nothing about the world Rihanna moves in feels simple anymore. Questions are being asked publicly that powerful people would prefer left unasked.

Recently, Senator Nancy Mace pressed Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) to testify infront of Congress regarding his being named in the Epstein files. Specifically, an FBI report referring to a sexual assault naming him, Harvey Weinstein, and Roc Nation artist Pusha T.

Carter is a very close associate of Sean Combs, a fact that Epstein connected attorney Alex Spiro desperately tried to bury.

Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was represented in 2025 by attorney Joe Tacopina, who is now defending Jay-Z’s Roc Nation alongside ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro. The duo are facing off against T.A. Dixon, who alleges Roc Nation and others engaged in money laundering and racketeering, among other crimes. Interestingly enough, Tacopina has been a recurring guest on Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos’ show on TMZ. Harvey Levin was named in the Epstein files, described as his “good friend.” Geragos is Combs long time attorney.

A SERIES OF UNTIMELY DEATHS

Just days ago, we reported on the untimely death of a key witness in a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs civil trial – Cain McKnight. McKnight was named by a source as being a major drug supplier for Combs and others in his orbit. It is reported that McKnight was expected to testify in the Combs civil trial. At 51 years old, his death is one of many marred by suspicious circumstances.

RIHANNA IN EPSTEIN’S PHONE LOG

Among the documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act is a phone log dataset — DataSet 10 — covering calls made from Jeffrey Epstein’s network dated January 2018 . Within that log, Rihanna’s name appears as the recipient of recent calls.

DOJ Epstein files link.

The DOJ has stressed that the presence of a name in Epstein’s communication logs does not establish wrongdoing. Epstein moved through virtually every level of entertainment, finance, and political power — and his address books and call logs reflect that vast reach. Rihanna has not been accused of any criminal conduct. But the log’s existence answers a question that will now be asked with fresh urgency: What was Epstein’s relationship with one of the world’s most commercially powerful entertainers, and does that relationship shed any light on who might view her as a liability?

JAY-Z, THE FBI INTAKE REPORT, AND A CULTURE OF SILENCE

On January 30, 2026, the DOJ released more than three million pages of Epstein-related material — the largest single dump in the saga’s history. Among the documents were FBI “crisis intake” reports from 2019, originating from calls made to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

One of those reports names Shawn Carter — known globally as Jay-Z — in an allegation describing an incident from approximately 1996. According to Variety’s reporting on the document , an anonymous caller described being drugged and sexually abused over multiple years, and claimed she once woke up in a room in what she believed was Epstein’s Florida mansion while Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her — with Jay-Z present. The report notes the victim’s memory was clouded due to drugging.

As NME reported , a separate 2019 hotline submission referenced Pusha T — real name Terrence Thornton, an artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label — as a “handler” who helped establish “friendships with the victims.”

The DOJ has been explicit: these are raw, unverified public tip submissions. The files release mandate included everything submitted to the FBI by the public, which the DOJ warns “may include fake or falsely submitted” material. Neither Jay-Z nor Pusha T has been charged with any crime. A separate civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Carter, filed in December 2024, accused both Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting a 13 year old victim.

But the convergence of Jay-Z’s name in an Epstein-adjacent FBI file — combined with Rihanna’s appearance in Epstein’s phone log — and the March 8 shooting, has ignited a firestorm of public speculation that law enforcement and investigators will now have to navigate whether they choose to or not.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA THEORY: UNVERIFIED, BUT SPREADING

In the days following the shooting, a viral theory spread across social media platforms suggesting Jay-Z may have had a hand in orchestrating the attack. This theory is unsubstantiated at this time. Law enforcement has made no such connection. LAPD has said only that Ortiz’s motive remains under investigation.

Nevertheless, as Primetimer documented , the conspiracy has spread widely — with users pointing to Ortiz’s prior filing of a lawsuit-adjacent injunction petition against Live Nation, a company with deep Roc Nation ties, as circumstantial fodder.

The theory gained additional traction from the unusually chaotic nature of the attack. Online commentators have noted that Ortiz’s social media record is consistent with an unstable individual — but also that the attack’s messiness and her subsequent arrest within hours does not eliminate the possibility of her being directed or radicalized by outside actors. That line of inquiry belongs to law enforcement. The LAPD has said it is examining all aspects of Ortiz’s life, including her social media history.

ROC NATION, ALEX SPIRO, AND THE EPSTEIN NEXUS

The Epstein files do not exist in isolation from Jay-Z’s broader legal and business universe. As we previously reported , Jeffrey Epstein’s own communications reveal that he sought out Alex Spiro — Jay-Z’s current attorney — after corresponding with Kathy Ruemmler, the former Obama White House Counsel who was named as a backup executor in Epstein’s 2019 will.

Spiro’s career traces from Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense team to his current role as Jay-Z’s primary counsel. The web of elite legal representation, Epstein-connected insiders, and industry figures who have navigated these waters without accountability is a story this publication has been tracking for months.

WHAT INVESTIGATORS MUST NOW CONFRONT

The shooting at Rihanna’s home is, on its current evidentiary record, a stalker case. Ivanna Ortiz’s own words — documented, timestamped, and publicly available before the attack — establish a clear pattern of fixation.

But the Epstein document releases have fundamentally altered the backdrop against which such incidents are now assessed. A woman whose name appears in Epstein’s call log was targeted, by gunfire, by someone whose prior legal entanglements include a petition filed against Live Nation — the same corporation that is a co-owner of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Whether these threads are connected or coincidental is precisely the question that demands rigorous public scrutiny.

The LAPD has pledged a thorough investigation. The question is whether “thorough” means only examining Ortiz’s individual psychology — or whether investigators will pursue the full scope of what Rihanna knows, who knows she knows it, and what the Epstein files may yet reveal about the networks that considered her valuable enough to call, and dangerous enough to silence.

This is an opinion article.