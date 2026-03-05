Congress Comes for Jay-Z: Rep. Mace Demands Testimony as Epstein Files Close In

Clockwise: Rep. Nancy Mace, FBI intake report re: Jay-Z, Harvey Weinstein, Pusha T., Kathy Ruemmler with Jeffrey Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), Alex Spiro. AI assisted generation.

On March 4, 2026, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) publicly called for Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter to testify before the House Oversight Committee after his name surfaced in newly reviewed federal materials tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. In a post on X, Mace wrote that the committee “needs to bring in more individuals to more thoroughly continue the Epstein investigation,” and placed Carter on her list of names. Rolling Out reported that Mace signaled subpoenas could follow if the evidence warrants it.

The demand marks an extraordinary moment — a sitting congresswoman publicly identifying one of the most controversial figures in American entertainment and calling him to account within a federal investigation that has already reshaped elite accountability.

The Document Implicating Jay-Z

Carter’s name appears in a DOJ-released FBI crisis intake report in which an anonymous victim, claiming she had been drugged and sexually abused over several years, stated she once woke up in a room with both Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z. Variety confirmed the mention came through a tip archived as part of the broader Epstein investigation. Mace has stated she personally reviewed the documents naming Carter, though no exhibits or sworn statements accompanied her public remarks.

Alex Spiro: The Lawyer in Epstein’s Orbit

The story extends well beyond a single FBI report — into the network surrounding Carter’s personal attorney, Alex Spiro.

Spiro is named repeatedly in Epstein’s own communications, described as a “Stone Cold Killer” in DOJ file EFTA00782373. Separate Epstein messages from January 2019 discuss Spiro in connection with the Harvey Weinstein defense alongside attorney Benjamin Brafman — who simultaneously represented Sean “Diddy” Combs for decades. On April 1, 2019, Epstein emailed former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler — who resigned from Goldman Sachs in February 2026 over her own Epstein entanglements — asking whether he should hire Spiro. Three days later, Epstein confirmed a meeting with “Alex Spiro and Bannon,” referencing former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who had recommended Spiro to the convicted sex offender.

Today, Spiro serves as Jay-Z’s personal attorney and Roc Nation’s counsel, having aggressively fought to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing Carter and Combs of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV afterparty.

The Diddy Parallel

Carter’s exposure is inseparable from the fall of his longtime associate, Sean “Diddy” Combs — now a convicted felon serving a 50-month federal sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. The two men built intertwined empires over decades, sharing events, business networks, and legal teams. Since Combs’s 2024 arrest, the central question has been how far the network extended. Spiro has been accused of targeting whistleblowers and deploying lawsuits to silence anyone who draws connections between the two men’s alleged conduct.

Fat Joe, Jay-Z, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the Roc Nation brunch, 2017.

Dead Witnesses

On March 2, 2026, Russian businessman Umar Dzhabrailov was found dead in Moscow with a gunshot wound to the head — ruled a suicide, disputed by his daughter. Dzhabrailov was a bridge between worlds: he socialized with both Carter and Combs at Cannes and maintained an intimate relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, calling Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator his “soulmate.” His name had appeared in the latest DOJ release weeks before his death.



Through all of this, Carter continues to wield remarkable cultural influence. Since 2019, Roc Nation has controlled the NFL Super Bowl halftime show — the most-watched entertainment event in America — with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly admitting he does not challenge Carter’s choices. That kind of institutional power, held by a man now named in Epstein-related federal documents and facing congressional demands for testimony, raises urgent questions about accountability.

What Comes Next

As of March 5, 2026, Carter has not been formally charged or subpoenaed. His attorney has characterized all allegations as baseless. But the terrain has shifted: a member of Congress has named him, DOJ documents place him in the Epstein investigation files, his personal attorney appears in Epstein’s own communications, and his closest entertainment associate is serving a federal sentence.

The Oversight Committee has the documents. Rep. Mace has made the call. The question now is whether Shawn Carter will answer it.

Jay-Z has not been charged with any crime, yet.

This is an opinion article.