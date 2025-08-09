Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Attorney Joseph Tacopina, and TMZ, Exposed for “Baseless Media Campaign” in RICO Case

Yesterday, attorney Tyrone Blackburn filed an Opposition to Defendant Roc Nation’s Motion for Sanctions, excoriating Roc Nation, it’s attorney Joseph Tacopina, and TMZ, for a “baseless media campaign surrounding this case.” The filing is bringing to light the latest scam by Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation and its attorneys; frivolous filings of Rule 11 Motions.

Read the filing in it’s entirety here. The 15 page motion does not pull any punches when it comes to exposing Roc Nation’s alleged illegal activities.

Roc Nation’s “racketeering, trafficking, and related unlawful activity.”

Roc Nation and it’s attorney are being called out for their “transparent attempt to shift the focus from it’s own alleged misconduct to an unwarranted attack on Plaintiff’s counsel.”

Attorney Joe Tacopina of the law firm, Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo, is representing Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, in a scathing lawsuit accusing the company of “racketeering, trafficking, and related unlawful activity.”

“The pleading sets forth specific acts by Roc Nation personnel, including the coordination of financial cover-ups, the laundering of illicit proceeds through corporate accounts, and the provision of resources to conceal ongoing criminal conduct.”

The motion continues: “Roc Nation’s former accountant who corroborated Plaintiff’s claim that Roc Nation, and it’s CEO Desiree Perez, was directly involved in all aspects of Joseph Caragena’s business…”

Desiree Perez has been accused of a litany of crimes, including running a criminal syndicate using Roc Nation as its conduit. Perez, a former drug trafficker, was previously convicted of transporting 35 kilos of cocaine, earning her the nickname “The Shady Lady.” Strong accusations and evidence have tied Perez to drug cartels and organized criminal activity.

“The pleading sets forth specific acts by Roc Nation personnel, including the coordination of financial cover-ups, the laundering of illicit proceeds through corporate accounts, and the provision of resources to conceal ongoing criminal conduct.”

“Roc Nation (sic) coordinated … to shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny”

“Roc Nation, through it’s leadership and personnel, coordinated with Defendant Cartagena to launder illicit proceeds, shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny, and provide operational cover for the enterprise.”

“Joseph Tacopina and his partner Harvey [Levin] from TMZ orchestrated a baseless media campaign surrounding this case.”

The lawsuit, filed by Terrence Dixon (T.A.) is the latest in a salvo of accusations against Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, who are being accused of heinous crimes, including trafficking, racketeering, money laundering, and other federal crimes.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c