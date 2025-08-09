The Day Justice Died in the King’s Bench Division

In Britain’s most prestigious courtroom — the King’s Bench Division — a disabled man was physically assaulted in plain view.

The attacker: Ajay Founellier.



The victim: a disabled man who came to court seeking justice, not violence.

And right there, mere steps away, was Rebecca Hume of Howard Kennedy LLP.

She didn’t flinch.

She didn’t intervene.

She didn’t demand the judge halt proceedings.

Instead — and this is the part that should make every British citizen furious — she later falsified the court record to cover up the attack.

From Witness to Accomplice

Hume didn’t just fail in her duty as an officer of the court. She became part of the crime.

In her filings, she rewrote the truth. The assault vanished. The disabled victim became invisible.

This was no accident. This was deliberate narrative engineering — a calculated lie to protect the attacker and shield the shadowy interests behind him.

Who She Works For

Hume is not an independent actor. She serves four ancient media dynasties, their patriarchs now in their late seventies and eighties, along with their equally decrepit financiers.

These men are relics of another era — but their grip on Britain’s press, television, and political access is still suffocatingly strong. They are the rot at the root of the media tree:

They own the channels that decide what you see.

They own the papers that decide what you read.

And they own the lawyers who decide what you’re allowed to know in court.

For them, an assault on a disabled man in open court is not an outrage — it is a message:

We can do anything. Anywhere. To anyone. And the record will say it never happened.

The Global Crime Scene

The London case is only one battlefield. In Antigua & Barbuda, these same oligarch families and financiers are named in a separate, sovereign litigation that exposes their offshore banking systems, fossil fuel contracts, and links to illicit content suppression.

The same banks.

The same corporate shells.

The same Howard Kennedy playbook.

Hume’s role is constant: protect the syndicate, delay the reckoning, bury the evidence.

This Is Not Law — This Is Lawfare

This isn’t the British legal system working slowly. This is the British legal system being weaponised against its own principles.

Violence in the courtroom.

Lies in the filings.

Silence from the bench.

A media blackout from outlets owned by the very people who benefit.

The fact that this involves a disabled victim makes it not just a scandal, but a human rights violation in full view of the state.

Why Everyone Should Be Furious

If they can do this to a disabled man in the King’s Bench Division, what chance do you think you have?

This is the message Rebecca Hume’s actions send: justice is not your right — it’s a privilege sold to the highest bidder.

The Only Question Left

The evidence is in the filings. The witnesses exist. The timeline is clear.

The only question is whether the British judiciary will confront the reality that one of their own officers helped erase a violent crime from the record to serve a dying, corrupt oligarchy.

Because if they don’t — this isn’t just Rebecca Hume’s disgrace.

It’s theirs too.