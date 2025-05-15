Alex Spiro and Jay-Z Named in False Conviction and Murder Attempt of Tory Lanez

Alex Spiro is once again being dragged into a scandal involving his troubled client Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, and his company Roc Nation. This time it centers around Roc Nation artist Meg Thee Stallion, and the alleged false conviction of Tory Lanez for shooting her in the foot, which resulted in his incarceration.

Just days ago, Tory Lanez suffered a murder attempt while incarcerated in prison. The attempted murder follows Tory Lanez and his father speaking out on Alex Spiro and Jay-Z’s role in his false conviction.

New Evidence Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan

HotNewHipHop reports that Tory Lanez legal team is revealing that Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard came forward with new information. Specifically that Harris admitted to being the shooter of Meg Thee Stallion.

This new information could exonerate Tory Lanez, who has remained steadfast regarding his innocence. Tory Lanez and his family have been stating for years that Jay-Z, his company Roc Nation, and alleged ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro, had a role in setting him up.

Yesterday, Tory Lanez’s father demanded justice in a widely televised press conference.

“Spin Doctor Alex Spiro,” Named by Tory Lanez Family

Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson and his legal team spoke yesterday, specifically calling out Jay-Z’s ‘fixer’ attorney, Alex Spiro for the injustice in Tory Lanez trial.

“I watched as a spin doctor – … Alex Spiro ran a campaign to turn my son into a monster in the eyes of the world. God told us there is a time to be silent, and there’s a time to speak.”

“This monster that Alex Spiro tried to create … I heard a corrupt prosecutor dismiss the fact that people (wrote in).”

In speaking on his son’s recent prison attack: “He was stabbed fourteen times. … He was stabbed twice in the back of his head, his torso, arms, and in his chest.”

Sonstar said that Tory is recovering, and “is doing remarkably well. We are truly grateful. Please continue to stand with us.”

Comments from viewers of the above video blamed Jay-Z for setting up Tory Lanez, with many demanding that Jay-Z go to jail.

Righteous Anger: “Worst Miscarriage of Justice”

Back in December 2022, Sonstar Peterson, called out Megan Thee Stallion’s management company Roc Nation and it’s founder, Jay-Z in a visceral speech following his son’s conviction.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel,” Sonstar said.

He read out a list of names including Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez the COO of Roc Nation, “and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z. You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it! I’ve seen so much evidence buried in this,” he stated.

Alex Spiro is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #4656542.

Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations is able to contact law enforcement, and submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, NYUCS.

