TMZ Runs Defense for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Again – Claims Justin Bieber Not Abused

In a continuing campaign for the defense of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, TMZ and useful tool Harvey Levin, are once again covering up for Team Diddy. Despite ample evidence of his crimes, TMZ is continuing their defense of Diddy, this time to aid in the financial looting of Justin Bieber.

Quoting “sources” close to Bieber, TMZ boldly claims “Justin never had a relationship with Diddy … rather, he was friends with Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.”

Justin Bieber: The Setup

The latest TMZ article is part of a salvo of attacks on Justin Bieber. Just yesterday, TMZ published that Bieber was “on the verge of financial collapse” before selling his music catalogue for $200 million in 2022. While claiming Bieber “made somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion,” TMZ writes that “he blew it all.”

The day prior, TMZ ran an article countering Bieber’s assertions that his former manager, Scooter Braun stole from him, instead claiming their “extensive TMZ investigation shows just the opposite.”

Following Bieber’s physical deterioration, which TMZ neglects to mention, they write Justin owed concert promoter AEG $24 million from a $40 million advance he received for his “Justice” world tour.

Many people speculated that Bieber’s deterioration was due to repeated drugging and assaults by Diddy and his racketeering group. If the entire storyline seems familiar, it’s because it was used previously, on celebrities like Britney Spears, in an alleged ransacking of hundreds of millions of dollars.

TMZ wrote, “Our Scooter sources say Justin’s people called and said he just didn’t have the money. Our Justin sources say Bieber’s business manager, Lou Taylor, started digging into the books and concluded Scooter was grossly overpaid in commissions by $26 million.”

Read all about Lou Taylor, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs long time associate, below.

Did Lou Taylor Setup Justin Bieber for Diddy?

Britney Spears previously said that, “Lou Taylor Tried to Kill Me.”

Lou Taylor, of Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment, is a familiar name to many due to her continued representation of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs since the 1990’s. Taylor was accused of stealing from both Justin Bieber and Britney Spears, in elaborate racketeering schemes. Lou Taylor is blamed for Britney Spears 13-year court battle, and is specifically named as placing her in an illegal conservatorship.

Britney Spears stated, “Lou Taylor tried to kill me.” As always, the motivation appears to revolve around money. Similarly to Bieber, Britney Spears had “family and close associates” seemingly turn against her as the financial racketeering took effect.

Bieber’s current Diddy abuse denial, is being attributed to those “close to Bieber” by TMZ. It appears to many that despite firing Scooter Braun and Lou Taylor recently, Bieber still has the enemy entrenched in his camp.

Diddy victim Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones alleges that Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment accountant Robin Greenhill, was handling outgoing payments to Diddy’s sex workers for Diddy’s “ongoing criminal operation.”

Is it any coincidence that Lou Taylor is the one cited in the TMZ article as the reason Bieber believed he was owed $26 million by Scooter Braun? The assertion led to embarrassing ‘revelations‘ by TMZ, that Bieber is not owed money, but in fact supposedly owes Scooter Braun money.

Justin Bieber Conspiracy Centers Around Money. Is Diddy Involved?

The continued conspiracy against Justin Bieber and his disappearing fortune involves the same cast of alleged criminals as Britney Spears financial looting, and familiar setups.

Lou Taylor, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and the constant attacks on the victim, to make it appear like they did it to themselves. Always ready to bury and frame the victim in the media, is Harvey Levin’s TMZ.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pats down Justin Bieber, checking for a wire.

While Justin Bieber’s relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is believed to have started at age 15, the continued inclusion of Diddy in his life has led to Bieber’s public downfall, both in physical appearance and in his financial empire.

Our sources allege that Diddy held video blackmail over Bieber’s head, in order to continue his stronghold over him to effectuate his financial takedown.

How a celebrity like Bieber can go from being worth $500 million to $1 billion, to virtually broke overnight, appears to be tied to an elaborate financial racketeering scheme, perpetrated by none other than Diddy and his ‘financial fixer,’ Lou Taylor.

TMZ’s role to coverup for Diddy and his criminal enterprise, is further cemented by Harvey Levin’s longtime friendship and current business relationship with Diddy’s attorney, Mark Geragos.

Mark Geragos was recently admonished by the Judge in the Diddy federal case, for making repeated media appearances in defense of Diddy on TMZ. Geragos is currently facing three legal malpractice cases against him.