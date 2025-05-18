‘Fixer’ Mark Geragos Spins “Revisionist History” in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Federal Case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ admitted good friend and ‘fixer’ attorney, Mark Geragos, made an appearance on News Nation to push that prosecutors are “trying to rewrite history.” Mark Geragos has faced a series of controversies in the Diddy federal case lately, including admonishment by Judge Subramanian after prosecutors called him out for breaking with court procedure.

Specifically, Judge Subramanian held that Mark Geragos going on a media blitz using TMZ and other media outlets, was violating court procedure by making prejudicial public statements while he is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney.

Mark Geragos still refuses to file a notice of appearance in the federal case, apparently preferring to operate from the shadows using his daughter Teny Geragos as his front. Geragos is known as being a longtime ‘fixer’ attorney that would do “anything” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked him to.

Mark Geragos, “Turning the World On It’s Head”

“Part of the conundrum for the prosecution, and I’m sure you’re going to see this later on, is is this case revisionist history?” Mark Geragos said on Cuomo.

This means “are we looking back 10 or 20 years and are we trying to rewrite history,” he said.

“Sean Combs was the biggest star on the planet in the ’90s, in the early 2000s. This supposed conspiracy starts in 2004, and he was wildly successful before 2004, so it’s almost turning the world on its head in terms of the prosecutorial theory here,” Geragos said.

Prosecutors’ theory in Diddy case is flipping the ‘world on its head’: Mark Geragos | CUOMO, 5/16/2025, NewsNation, YouTube

Mark Geragos appears to be arguing that the state’s case is flawed since the prosecutorial theory is that the conspiracy starts in 2004, despite Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs career being successful since the 1990’s. Geragos’ non-sensical argument basically says unless the state’s conspiracy case starts at the beginning, in the 1990’s, it fails to wholly explain the entire conspiracy.

Alleged That ‘Mark Geragos Holds a Direct Role in Diddy Criminal Enterprise’

Several of our confidential sources have previously alleged that Mark Geragos holds a direct and prominent role in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ conspiracy and racketeering enterprise, by intimidating Diddy’s victims using violence and threats.

Mark Geragos’ Shady Past: Currently Facing Three Malpractice Lawsuits

Mark Geragos has faced a litany of scandals, including stealing millions from Armenian genocide victims, working in conspiracy with imprisoned dis-barred attorney Michael Avenatti to extort Nike, and threats and intimidation of witnesses and victims in the Diddy case.

Mark Geragos is currently being sued in three separate cases for malpractice in California courts, with one federal case said to be looming. Geragos has been the target of previous State Bar of California investigations.

Mark Geragos was named by former Diddy sex worker Jonathan Oddi in 2018, as one of the attorneys, along with law firm partner Ben Meiseles, as paying him $5 million, to turn over blackmail sex tapes, and not talk about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trafficking cocaine using his private jet.

Oddi stated that Mark Geragos paid to “make it go away,” similarly to how he claims Michael Jackson’s legal troubles were managed. Geragos also served as Michael Jackson’s attorney.

Ben Meiseles is the son of famed entertainment attorney, Kenny Meiseles, who resigned as Diddy’s attorney back in 2024. Kenny Meiseles was then named in former Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder and President Kirk Burrowes lawsuit, as being a perpetrator in the conspiracy and racketeering against him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kenneth Meiseles are accused of threatening Burrowes with a baseball bat, in order to get him to sign over his 25% ownership of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Ben Meiseles is also a former assistant to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and intern for Hillary Clinton. Many critics are wondering if Jonathan Oddi shooting up Trump Doral in 2018, had something to do with Diddy’s connections to the DNC. Ben Meiseles heads influential DNC mouthpiece, MeidasTouch.

Trump hotel shooter: Diddy paid me for sex | Banfield, YouTube, 5/14/2025.

Observers are calling for Mark Geragos’s law license be suspended immediately, pending investigation.

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, state bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

